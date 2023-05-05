Smartphones have tried long and hard to ditch hole-punch cutouts in favor of inconspicuous under-display cameras, but implementations don’t always look the prettiest. However, hiding a display is somewhat easier, as we saw with the original Samsung Galaxy Flip. Supposedly, the South Korean brand is attempting to recreate this illusion on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5.

From what we have gathered about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 so far, it is clear the cover screen will be larger than the current-generation model. It should be nearly squarish, but with a notch that gives it the shape of a Windows 11 folder icon. However, most of the speculation suggests this would be your typical OLED display which goes black when switched off, becoming invisible because it would be surrounded by black paneling, irrespective of the phone’s color.

Now, leaker @chunvn8888 on Twitter says Samsung could disguise the Flip 5’s giant cover screen in the phone’s body color (via SamMobile). So, when switched off, the cover screen on a purple Flip 5 should look purple. Of course, matching the shade exactly would be nearly impossible, but Samsung’s engineering prowess could get it close enough.

This rumor isn’t coming from the most credible source, but it is easy to imagine why Samsung would try to color-match the cover screen to the phone body. With the display panel taking up most of the space on the upper half of the phone (when folded open), the lower half panel and the sides would be the only bits in a colorway the customer prefers, which could be less than ideal. Having the upper half color-matched could make the phone seem more cohesive, while hiding the unconventional Windows folder-style notch.

Samsung color-matched displays like that once before, but that was four generations ago. Moreover, all the renders we have seen so far suggest the Korean brand will use a trusty black OLED. We may have to wait for the official unveiling, or more corroborative leaks, before we get excited about this possibility.