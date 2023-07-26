Since the first Samsung Galaxy Z Flip device, people have asked for larger, more usable external displays. It took a few generations of Flips, but Samsung has delivered an external display worthy of your next Instagram scroll with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Its 3.4-inch outer display is a significant improvement over the 1.9-inch display on the Z Flip 4. In addition, the Flip 5 is powered by the impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which offers excellent performance and power efficiency.

If this makes you want to upgrade, you must decide which color is best for you. In line with their other releases, Samsung's color choices border on pastel. I always feel there is an employee in the basement at Samsung who gets their pay docked if they move the saturation slider on the colors up too high. Even still, Samsung offers the Flip 5 in four colors: graphite, cream, lavender, and a new colorway, mint.

Graphite Galaxy Flip 5

While it's not jet black, the graphite color on the Galaxy Flip 5 will get the job done for those who prefer a darker hue. To prevent unsightly smudges and fingerprints, Samsung gave the Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the Flip 5 a matte finish. The little bit of texture is welcome, and I enjoy the frosted look. The graphite finish doesn't stop at the glass; the aluminum frame pulls in the color.

While it's not the most exciting color choice, it's one of the most popular worldwide, and for good reason. Whether you are at work or out to dinner, graphite will never look out of place. It will blend in with most of the best cases for the Galaxy Flip 5, and it has a timeless appeal. If fads or flashy isn't your style, graphite is your choice.

Cream Galaxy Flip 5

If you want a classic look but graphite isn't your speed, cream might be an option. It will look good with several case options, and you can dress it up or down depending on your needs. It's a color for all seasons as it's bright enough to be used during the Summer, but the warm touch of cream also makes it ideal for the Winter.

Unlike the other colors, cream gets a gold touch to the aluminum frame. It's not overly yellow, so it won't clash with stainless steel watches or jewelry, but it matches the warmer tone of the cream nicely. Like all the other colors, the back glass has a matte finish. If you want a color as timeless as graphite, but black isn't your preferred style, cream is worth a look.

Lavender Galaxy Flip 5

If you prefer a bit of color, lavender might be the Flip 5 color for you. It's a playful, soft purple that looks great on the frosted glass of the Flip. Like the graphite, the aluminum frame has a hint of lavender that ties in nicely with the rest of the device. While it won't match some cases as well as the graphite or cream colors, it will look fantastic with a clear case if you want to show off a bit of your personality.

If it weren't for the next offering, lavender would be my choice of color. I wouldn't say I like how manufacturers have slowly removed the vibrant colors we used to get on smartphones and limited the number of choices. While Samsung is as guilty as any, it does at least offer some extra exclusive options through its site. Even though it's not ideal, if you're willing to wait longer, these additional colors may speak to you more.

Mint Galaxy Flip 5

If you're the fun one in your friend group, mint should be your choice of color for your Flip 5. Even though it's not the most saturated color I've ever seen, it looks fresh on the Flip's back glass. Despite the name, there are hints of blue in the Mint variant. While it's not as apparent on the back of the device, the bluish color comes alive on the aluminum frame surrounding the Flip 5.

I like the color and think it's a worthy successor to the blue featured on the Flip 4. Last year's blue too closely resembled the Bora Purple variant, and I really had trouble getting excited about it. No such issue with overlap this year with mint.

Which color should you choose?

I know I should be objective and tell people to buy the color that best fits them — but I won't do that. You should buy the mint. It's the new color and adds a bit of personality to your Flip 5. You should vote with your dollars and let Samsung know that we'll support new colors that come out. Plus, it lets people know you have the latest and greatest Flip if somehow the giant external display didn't already tip them off.