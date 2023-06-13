The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is among the best flip foldables you can buy. With its follow-up model this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung reportedly plans to expand the cover display size to around 3.4 inches, significantly increasing its usability. A new report now indicates the Korean giant is working with Google to optimize many of the latter's apps for the Z Flip 5's external display, like Google Maps, YouTube, and Messages.

Thanks to the optimizations, you can get navigation directions, view videos, and message your friends from the phone's cover screen. Presumably, other Google apps might be optimized as well. As the SamMobile report details, the new Google Maps interface for the outer screen will allow you to look up navigation directions without unfolding the device.

Given the Flip 4 and older models ship with a tiny cover display, they won't benefit from the upcoming optimizations.

Samsung also plans to optimize its apps to take advantage of the additional real screen estate offered by the Z Flip 5's bigger cover display.

It won't be surprising to see Google optimize its apps for Samsung's Z Flip and Fold devices. Both companies have worked together in the past to take full advantage of the foldable form factor. Plus, now that the Google Pixel Fold has arrived, the company has an added incentive to ensure its apps deliver a good user experience on foldables.

The larger cover display will be one of the biggest highlights of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year. According to leaked information, the upgrades will mainly be incremental. This includes transitioning to a faster and more efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a larger battery, official dust ingress protection, and other minor improvements.

Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will debut in late July at a Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea.