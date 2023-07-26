Samsung is without a doubt the brand to popularize folding phones. It pioneered the market with its ill-fated Galaxy Fold that was plagued by durability issues, only to rise from the ashes as a vastly improved second version, complete with the first Z Flip coming a little later.

Fast-forward four years after the first Fold, and Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are here, though they're launching in a vastly different world. Samsung didn't have any competitors to speak of the last few years in the US, but that's changed with a much improved Moto Razr+ and the Google Pixel Fold. Here's what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now that they are official.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Put the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 next to the Z Fold 4, and you'd be hard-pressed to see a difference at all. One year later, Samsung's new book-style foldable is virtually unchanged on the outside, still sporting the quirky tall screen on the outside and revealing a bigger portrait display when unfolded. The general layout of the camera array is also left intact. The biggest (and one of the most important) changes is the way the phone now folds completely shut. In a world where the Moto Razr and the Google Pixel Fold exist, the Z Fold stood out as a sore thumb with its awkward gap, and Samsung has finally improved this situation.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 7.6" 2176 x 1812 120Hz OLED primary, 6.2" 2316 x 904 120Hz OLED cover display RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Battery 4,400mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2, OTG Operating System Android 13 (One UI 5.1.1) Front camera 4MP f/1.8 under-display camera (80˚ FoV, 2.0μm pixels), 10MP f/2.2 cover display camera (85˚ FoV, 1.22μm pixels) Rear cameras 50 MP f/1.8 wide-angle (85˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels), 10MP f/2.4 telephoto (36˚ FoV, OIS, 1.0μm pixels) Connectivity 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Dimensions 67.1 x 155 x 13 mm folded, 130 x 155, 6.1 mm unfolded Colors Ice Blue, Phantom Black, Cream + Samsung.com exclusive Gray, Blue Weight 253g (8.92Oz) Charging 25W Super Fast Charging wired, 15W wireless (Qi) IP Rating IPX8

Let's dive into the technical details, which have at least seen slight improvements over last year's model — meaning, there is a new processor. The Z Fold 5 sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at its center, with much of the rest the same as we know. If you saw the specs of the Z Fold 4, you know what you’ll get out of the Z Fold 5.

Regarding screens, you’re looking at a 6.2-inch outer screen with its familiar cramped aspect ratio, offering a resolution of 2316 x 904 at a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The inner screen is a 7.6-inch flexible screen with a resolution of 2176 x 1812, offering up to 120Hz as well. The cameras are much of the same, too: You get a 10MP selfie on the outer screen, a 4MP under-display selfie on the inner display, and a triple camera array at the back with a 50MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. The 4,400mAh battery can be charged at up to 25W. There will be a 256GB and a 512GB model, with the 1TB version exclusive to Samsung's own shop.

Samsung did manage to cut down the size and weight of the phone just a little. The Fold 5 weighs just 8.92oz, which is not negligible compared to the 9.28oz on the Fold 4. It’s a tad thinner, too, measuring 0.53 inches when folded, achieved thanks to its design that folds fully shut.

All things said, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is more interesting to first-time foldable buyers or those upgrading from older folding phones. An upgrade from the Z Fold 4 likely doesn't make much sense, save for those who absolutely can't live with the gap left when folded.

Source: Samsung

The Z Fold 5 will come in five colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream anywhere you can get it and Blue and Gray on the Samsung Store.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also an iterative update in Samsung's modern flip phone lineup, but you'll likely be able to make out the new phone much easier than the Z Fold 5. Samsung finally increased the size of the exterior screen and thus made it more usable, a much-needed upgrade if it wants to stay in the race for the best flip foldable when compared to the Moto Razr+.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.7" 2640 x 1080 120Hz OLED primary display, 3.4" 720 x 748 60Hz OLED cover display RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB or 512GB Battery 3,700mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 13 (OneUI 5.1.1) Front camera 10MP f/2.2 (1.22μm pixels) Rear cameras 12MP f/1.8 wide-angle (83˚ FoV, OIS, 1.8μm pixels), 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123˚ FoV, 1.12μm pixels) Connectivity 5G (inc mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6e Dimensions Unfolded: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm, Folded: 71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm Colors Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Mint Weight 187g IP Rating IPX8 Price Starting at $1,000

The new cover screen (or Flex Window, as Samsung would like you to call it) measures 3.4-inches diagonally, offering a resolution of 720 x 748 at a comfortable density of 306 PPI, with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It fills out almost the entire area on the front, making it possible to add widgets, check notifications, use quick reply with a full keyboard, control your media, and use Samsung Wallet. It offers watch faces that can match the design of your Galaxy Watch, and it can serve as a viewfinder for selfies or as a second screen to help subjects see how you frame them. Compared to the tiny 1.9-inch screen on its predecessor, you might be able to get a lot more done without ever unfolding the device.

The main screen is largely unchanged, though. It still measures 6.7 inches, offering a 2640 x 1080 resolution, a 1~120Hz refresh rate, and all the usual tricks that you can expect from its folding form factor, like Flex Mode. Even the dimensions of the device are almost 100% identical, with both coming in at roughly 6.6oz and measuring 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches when unfolded.

Source: Samsung

While the main cameras stay the same, the selfie camera sees a tiny upgrade. The 10MP shooter comes in at F2.2 rather than F2.4 and offers a field of view of 85 degrees rather than 80. The main wide camera still offers 12MP with F1.8 and a FOV of 83 degrees, paired with a 12MP ultrawide that offers a 123 degree view at F2.2.

While the processor has been upgraded to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, you will still only find a 3,700mAh battery that charges at only 25W, meaning that battery woes may not be alleviated. The base storage has been bumped up to 256GB, so there is that. There is also still no dust resistance with an IPX8 rating only — a big downside compared to the IP52 rating you can find on the Moto Razr+.

Source: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. When you buy it on the Samsung Store, you can choose between four additional colors: Blue, Gray, Green, and Yellow.

Pricing and preorder details

Both phones are launching with Android 13, with One UI 5.1.1 on top of it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 will be available for preorder starting today, and they will ship beginning on August 11. The devices retain the same prices as their predecessors, starting at $1,000 for the Flip and $1,800 for the Fold.

As usually, there are some goodies for those who decide to get the devices early. When you preorder, you are eligible for a free storage upgrade, and you can get up to $900 off the Z Flip5 or $1,000 off the Z Fold 5 when you trade in the right device. You can also save up to $540 when you bundle the phones with the new Galaxy Tab S9 series or the Galaxy Watch 6 devices.

