The foldable smartphone business is expected to reach new heights in the US this year, with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 positioned to slot into the list of the best phones of 2023 when they are revealed in a few months. While rumors and leaks have already given us a good idea of what to expect from the two Samsung foldables, more information continues to arrive. This time it's about the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with leaker @Tech_Reve claiming that Samsung will leverage an Apple iPhone 14 Pro-style always-on display (AOD) with the clamshell foldable.

Apple's implementation of AOD with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models (pictured below) involves a dimly lit lock screen, revealing pretty much all the contents of the screen, including the wallpaper. While @Tech_Reve doesn't specify which part of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have the new AOD feature, it could be used on the cover display, which is rumored to be getting a size upgrade. The source has a history of getting things right, as we saw the Galaxy S23's manufacturer-exclusive colors leaking well before their release.

The presence of an upgraded AOD tech in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes sense when paired with rumors of a larger cover screen. To be clear, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 already offers AOD. But Samsung could modify the underlying tech to accommodate the larger real estate.

Not much else is revealed about the Z Flip 5's AOD implementation by the leaker, but past reporting has offered some hints on the direction Samsung is taking with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. An ambitious leak even suggested the presence of two cover screens for the next-gen clamshell foldable.

We recently learned that Samsung could schedule its Unpacked event earlier than scheduled, from early August to late July. The Galaxy Watch 6 series should also accompany the two foldables, which as per recent reporting, could bring back the beloved rotating bezel. Much like with the Galaxy Watch 4 duo, the rotating bezel will likely be limited to the high-end Galaxy Watch 6 model this year.