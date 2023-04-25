Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The foldable smartphone business is expected to reach new heights in the US this year, with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 positioned to slot into the list of the best phones of 2023 when they are revealed in a few months. While rumors and leaks have already given us a good idea of what to expect from the two Samsung foldables, more information continues to arrive. This time it's about the Galaxy Z Flip 5, with leaker @Tech_Reve claiming that Samsung will leverage an Apple iPhone 14 Pro-style always-on display (AOD) with the clamshell foldable.

Apple's implementation of AOD with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models (pictured below) involves a dimly lit lock screen, revealing pretty much all the contents of the screen, including the wallpaper. While @Tech_Reve doesn't specify which part of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have the new AOD feature, it could be used on the cover display, which is rumored to be getting a size upgrade. The source has a history of getting things right, as we saw the Galaxy S23's manufacturer-exclusive colors leaking well before their release.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro-AOD-anim
Source: Apple

The presence of an upgraded AOD tech in the Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes sense when paired with rumors of a larger cover screen. To be clear, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 already offers AOD. But Samsung could modify the underlying tech to accommodate the larger real estate.

Not much else is revealed about the Z Flip 5's AOD implementation by the leaker, but past reporting has offered some hints on the direction Samsung is taking with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. An ambitious leak even suggested the presence of two cover screens for the next-gen clamshell foldable.

We recently learned that Samsung could schedule its Unpacked event earlier than scheduled, from early August to late July. The Galaxy Watch 6 series should also accompany the two foldables, which as per recent reporting, could bring back the beloved rotating bezel. Much like with the Galaxy Watch 4 duo, the rotating bezel will likely be limited to the high-end Galaxy Watch 6 model this year.