Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $920 $1120 Save $200 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is barely a month old, and its top-end 512GB variant is already down to its best price ever. What you’re getting is an impressive foldable phone with massive internal storage for well under $1000 — it doesn’t get better than this for a recently launched handset. $920 at Amazon

Foldables have always been at the top of the price ladder despite the recent downward trend, making them out of reach for most buyers. But seasonal sales and deals make them much more affordable, and that’s exactly what is happening with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. During Prime Big Deal Days, you can snag the newest Samsung flip phone in its top-end 512GB variant basically for the price of the standard Galaxy S23+, which doesn’t fold in half (more than once anyway).

Unlike the big Fold, the Flip turns into a tiny puck when folded to fit tight jeans pockets or clutch purses more easily, taking less space than your standard phones. Moreover, your foldable phone will stand out in a sea of boring glass sandwiches (looking at the iPhones) or when you coolly disconnect a call by simply flipping the phone shut. With this deal, you’ll get to do all that for just $920, saving you a fat $200. Considering how new the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is, you should jump on the deal without thinking twice.

Why should you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5?

A few new clamshell phones have joined international markets in the last few months, but Samsung continues to lead the pack with its far more mature offering. The Galaxy Z Flip series is in its fourth generation (there was no Flip 2), which gave the company a lot of time to polish the product experience on the flip form factor. And the Galaxy Z Flip 5 represents the best of foldable hardware from Samsung, as the company has gone for the biggest cover display ever on its flip phone along with a new hinge design that folds the phone completely shut instead of forming a wedge shape on older models.

While hardware is one part of the equation, software is what sets the Galaxy Z Flip 5 apart from the rest. One UI on this Samsung flip phone makes the best use of the elongated inner display with several multitasking options. But the new widgets on the larger outer display allow you to do a lot more on the phone without opening it. Plus, Samsung offers reliably long software support, which is one big reason why the Galaxy Z Flip 5 fares better than the Moto Razr+.

At $920, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a lot to offer, and you just can’t miss this terrific deal on its 512GB storage option. Besides this, Samsung is running a bunch of deals on its entire lineup, so if you want to upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or want a Samsung accessory to pair with your phone, now is the time to treat yourself. And if foldables aren’t your jam, plenty of other tempting smartphone deals are going on right now for you to check out.