Three years after its first mainstream folding smartphone dominated headlines, Samsung's knack for making some of the best Android phones continues to lead the foldable charge. Substantially redefining the meaning of the term "flip phone," the horizontally folding Galaxy Z Flip offers the functionality of a high-end smartphone in a conveniently small package with a highly functional outer display.

While 2022's brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn't a huge departure from the Z Flip 3, it's enough of an improvement to the original Z Flip 5G that, if folding phones are your thing, you shouldn't hesitate to consider as an upgrade.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G Galaxy Z Flip 4 Folded dimensions 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.4 mm 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1 mm Open dimensions 73.6 x 167.3 7.2 mm 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9 mm Weight 183g 187g Main display size 6.7" 6.7" Resolution 2636 x 1080 2640 x 1080 Refresh rate 60 hertz 1 to 120 hertz adaptive Outer display size 1.1" 1.9" Resolution 112 x 300 260 x 512 Processor Snapdragon 865+ Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8 GB 8 GB Internal storage 256 GB 128 to 512 GB SIM card type Nano, eSim Nano, eSim Battery capacity 3,300 mAh 3,700 mAh Fast charging protocols Samsung AFC, QC 2.0 Samsung AFC, QC 2.0 Front camera resolution 10MP 10MP Rear camera resolution 12MP 12MP Water resistance IP67 IPX8 Bluetooth version 5.0 5.2 Wi-Fi version Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 5G support Yes Yes OS version Android 10, One UI 4 Android 12, One UI 4.1.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Design and hardware

The original Z Flip 5G is no slouch in terms of fit and finish. With two years of refinements under its belt, though, it's no surprise that the Z Flip 4 sports a noticeably superior look and feel. Subtle adjustments of corners and lines make it easier to hold onto securely while giving it a more professional appearance. In addition to the improved feel, the new platform boasts IPX8 water resistance, whereas the original had no official water resistance rating.

The real construction upgrades, though, are in the implementation and durability of the hinge and flexible display. As the two components that set all Galaxy Z devices apart from the masses, it makes sense that both have seen major improvements. Far removed from Samsung's early Z Fold releases, the Z Flip 4 boasts a remarkably resilient hinge and the least noticeable display crease to date. Redesigned aluminum frames and hinge cover, Gorilla Glass on the outer screen, and an optimized display panel layer structure all contribute to making this the most resilient foldable phone yet released.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Battery and performance

Under the hood, the latest Z Flip offers numerous enhancements that will keep it performing near the top of the pack for years to come. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 isn't just faster than the 865 5G chipset found in the original; it's also more efficient. That's part of the reason for the increased battery life, along with the somewhat larger 3,700-mAh battery (compared to the previous 3,300 mAh). Since battery life was one of the Z Flip 5G's biggest weaknesses, any upgrade there is a blessing. Fast charging has also been increased to a 25-watt peak, although in real-world tests, it still lags behind other manufacturers' standards.

The rest of the hardware has seen iterative but important and, most of all, consumer-friendly enhancements. Instead of a single storage size option, the Z Flip 4 comes with 128, 256, or 512 GB inside. Then there's the outer display or cover screen, which used to be a paltry 1.1 inches and not useful for much of anything. The new 1.9-inch cover screen isn't mind-blowing, but it greatly increases functionality when the phone is closed. You can make phone calls and texts or even control your SmartThings smart home from just the small outer display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Cameras

The camera hardware hasn't been improved much on paper, but specs like megapixels and aperture size aren't nearly as relevant to smartphone cameras as they once were. Today, imaging algorithm implementation is far more important to get the best possible pictures. Samsung wasn't always known for its picture-taking software, but it's made great strides recently, and the latest crop of Galaxy Z Folds is great for photography. For what it's worth, Samsung also claims its new sensor can pick up 65% more brightness, which backs an image with that much more useable data.

There's also some new and interesting social media integration unique to folding devices. You can open the Z Flip 4 partway to activate Flex Mode. This lets you take quick pictures or videos while using the phone's body as a built-in stand while giving fast access to full-quality images by further unfolding the device.

Should you upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

If you're the proud owner of an original Z Flip 5G, it's a no-brainer. The Z Flip 4 can do everything the older model can and more, but better. It's faster, with a higher (and variable) 120-hertz refresh rate and more storage configurations. It's the most durable folding device we've seen yet. Camera use is streamlined and optimized for social media.

The whole thing can sit under at least a meter of water for at least a half-hour without missing a beat. It can even run all day without needing a recharge at lunch. While it's not cheap, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is an easy choice for fans of horizontally folding smartphones.

