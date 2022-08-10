The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 saw the light of the world on August 10, 2022, during one of Samsung’s annual Unpacked events. It’s the latest iteration of Samsung’s Z Flip lineup, which focuses on foldables that emulate the good old clamshell flip phone of old: A small screen for notifications on the outside and a regular-smartphone-sized folding display on the inside. The series quickly became one of the most unique and best smartphones around. However, the Z Flip 4 represents one of the most minor upgrades in the Z Flip cycle, so the question is: Is it worth upgrading from the Z Flip 3 to the Z Flip 4?

Phone Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 CPU Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Cover display 1.9" Super AMOLED @ 260 x 512 1.9” AMOLED @ 260 x 512 Folding display 6.7" Dynamic OLED @ 2640 x 1080, up to 120Hz, 6.7” AMOLED 2X @ 2640 x 1080, 1-120Hz RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 3,300mAh dual-cell battery 3,700mAh dual-cell battery Charging Up to 15W wired charging, 10W Qi wireless charging, 4.5W reverse wireless charging Up to 25W wired charging, Qi wireless charging, reverse wireless charging Operating system Android 11 / One UI 3.1.1 (updated to Android 12L / One UI 4.1) Android 12L / One UI 4.1.1 Folding screen selfie camera 10MP f/2.4 10MP f/2.4 Rear cameras 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123°), 12MP f/1.8 main w/ OIS 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (123°), 12MP f/1.8 main w/ OIS Connectivity 5G (incl. mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, eSIM and/or Nano-SIM 5G (incl. mmWave), LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, eSim and/or Nano-SIM Dimensions Unfolded - 72.2 x 166 x 6.9mm; Folded - 72.2 x 86.4 x 15.9-17.1mm, 183g Unfolded - 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm; Folded - Folded 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm, 187g IP rating IPX8 IPX8 Price $1,000 $1,000

Design and hardware

You will have difficulty telling them apart when you put the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and 3 side-by-side. They still share almost the exact same footprint, display sizes, and button layout. The Z Flip 4 may be ever-so-slightly bigger than its predecessor, but retains almost the same weight. There are some noteworthy improvements to the build quality, though. The Flip 4 comes with a slimmer hinge and straightened edges, making it feel a little more premium. Like its predecessor, it also offers a glossy metal frame and hazed back glass.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Talking about the actual hardware, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 only makes choice upgrades. It offers the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is a considerate upgrade over the Snapdragon 888 in the Z Flip 3. The Flip 4 is also finally available in a 512GB variant rather than in 128GB and 256GB only. Other than that, we’re mostly looking at the same hardware. You still get 8GB of RAM for all variants, the same 1.9-inch cover screen, a slightly upgraded 6.7-inch internal display with a dynamic refresh rate of 1 to 120Hz, the same IPX8 water-resistance proofing, a similar camera setup, and a small upgrade to Bluetooth 5.2 rather than 5.1.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

To summarize, the Flip 4 is still mostly the same as the Flip 3, so an upgrade solely based on design and hardware specifications doesn’t make much sense. Things are a bit different when we look at the future performance and battery life, though.

Battery and performance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 drastically improves battery size compared to its predecessor. We’re looking at 3,700mAh rather than 3,300mAh in what is essentially the same footprint — an impressive engineering feat. The Z Flip 4 also slightly ups charging speeds, now supporting up to 25W wired charging rather than only 15W. This new battery size and this charging speed are still lower than comparable regular phones, but those don’t need space for a hinge and a secondary display. Poor battery life has consistently been a pain point for Z Flip 3 users, so the bigger battery in the Flip 4, paired with much of the same hardware, can only help.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 should also bring some enhancements to the table compared to the Snapdragon 888. The new Qualcomm processor uses a smaller transistor size (4nm vs 5nm), which improves efficiency and allows for better performance. The CPU clock speed is also ever so slightly higher. While none of the improvements coming with the 8+ Gen 1 are groundbreaking, they represent some great iteration over the 888. You might not notice much of a difference in everyday usage, but the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will almost certainly be better in the long run. Samsung also managed to improve the thermal performance in the Flip 4. The phone ran noticeably cooler in our Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 hands-on compared to its predecessor.

Like the Z Flip 3, the Z Flip 4 is also supposed to get Samsung’s promise of three years of software upgrades and four years of security patches. This means that the Flip 4 should last you one additional year compared to the Flip 3, if you plan on holding on to it for an extended period.

Cameras

While the camera specs remain the same across the two generations of Flip phones, the Flip 4 has received a new, slightly bigger primary sensor. It’s still the same 12MP f/1.8 that the Flip 3 offered, but we can expect some better image quality out of it. The upgrade should not drastically change how the camera behaves, though.

As for the rest of the cameras, we’re looking at a secondary 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide that was already in the Flip 3 and the same 10MP f/2.4 punch-hole selfie camera we know from it.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

If you own the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 right now, there aren’t too many enticing upgrades to justify the switch to the Z Flip 4 for most people. The bigger battery might definitely be a factor if you can manage to get your hands on the Z Flip 4 on the cheap, but if you’re okay with how long your Z Flip 3 works right now, you might want to wait out another generation that might bring bigger changes.

However, if you’ve been eyeing the Z Flip series for a long time and felt like the battery life is the thing that was holding you back, the Z Flip 4 might be foldable to finally jump the gun on. It isn’t a revolutionary change compared to the Z Flip 3, but it might be able to fix the biggest concern many reviewers and users had with it. The same goes for the Flip 4’s more robust hinge. These kinds of iterative improvements are much needed in a device category that is still brand new and has its kinks and issues to work out.

Samsung’s decision to stick with a small upgrade may just be the right decision to make its foldables as great as its phones, especially as the company sticks to that sweet $1,000 price spot for the entry-level 128GB model.

