After months of consistent leaks, it’s hardly surprising that the day of Samsung Unpacked 2022 would bring even more looks at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone. Hours before the event starts, an ad for the phone appeared on TikTok.

Spotted by Anshel Sag, Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, an ad for US carrier AT&T shows the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in all its glory in a purple shade. In the ad, there’s no sign of the expected Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. It appears AT&T has posted the TikTok early as this is more than just a teaser of the carrier’s upcoming deals; it shows the phone from the front and back.

The leaked imagery matches what we’ve seen from other sources over the last few months, and the design changes appear to be minimal. As we’ve seen in other leaks, the hinge appears to stand out more when looking at the rear of the device than it did on the Z Flip 3. The purple edition of the Z Flip 3 had another shade of purple that ran around the phone’s edges, but Samsung seems to have swapped that to a silver design here.

The deal from AT&T appears to include a free Galaxy Z Flip 4 with specific Galaxy phone trade-ins. The ad doesn’t show us what models are included in this deal, but it says “any year, any condition,” suggesting you can get some money off with any existing Samsung phone. There’s no official word of this deal on the AT&T website yet, so expect to hear more about it after Unpacked is finished.

Samsung’s event begins at 9 am ET, and you can follow along live with our guide on how to watch the Unpacked launch.