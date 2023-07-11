Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $850 $1060 Save $210 It may be small, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a big punch for a foldable. It's powerful, sleek, compact, and, thanks to a $210 discount on the 256GB option during Prime Day, at a price that's well worth paying for. $850 at Amazon

It's no secret that Prime Day deals include some of the best offers on smartphones you'll see all year, and that includes discounts on the latest and greatest Samsung phones. Amazon's mega sale is a great time to shop for a new Android phone, and whether you're shopping for budget-friendly or looking to spend the big bucks, you're bound to find something worth your money. If you've been after a deal on a foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 may have just ended your search. Part storage upgrade and part discount, it's a deal that brings this fun little foldable down to one of its best prices in months.

Why should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

When it comes to foldable phones, there are a couple of barriers that some people may have a tough time getting past — the reliability of the design and the cost of entry. These devices usually aren't cheap, and for the money you spend, you want something durable that performs well. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 checks all the boxes here, delivering a foldable smartphone that's powerful, durable, and a pleasure to use. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, it's a responsive phone comparable with the Galaxy S22+ in terms of performance and features.

However, the biggest difference is that Samsung's Z Flip 4 is a vertically-oriented clamshell foldable. While there's plenty of discussion to be had about which foldable form factor is best, this means you get something more akin to a standard smartphone, with the ability to fold it down to a compact size. It features a 6.7-inch, 120Hz, 1080p OLED primary display paired with a 1.9-inch, 260 x 512 OLED cover display, both providing access to different uses and functions. For example, you'll use the smaller cover display for basic functions like checking time or message notifications, while the larger internal display will be the bread and butter of your daily use.

Thankfully, Samsung went the extra mile to minimize this foldable phone's crease and hinge, making it more discreet than the Galaxy Z Flip 3, so it's less noticeable and only becomes prevalent when you slide your fingers across the screen. The new hinge features a solid design that will hold up, and you'll be able to use it as you would any other phone without concern for the screen or hinge. One thing that could be an issue to some is that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is IPX8 rated, meaning it's waterproof to a certain extent but not dustproof. However, a good Galaxy Z Flip 4 case can help add a bit more protection in this area.

All of that said, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a fun and reliable entry-level foldable phone. Price-wise, it usually clocks in at just under $1,100, which isn't cheap by any means, but it's much more affordable than more premium foldable options like the phablet-style Galaxy Z Fold 4. Amazon's Prime Day deal knocks a solid $210 off the price of the 256GB option, dropping it down to $850 and making it cheaper than the lower 128GB storage option. If you've been hoping to snag Samsung's clamshell foldable at a good price, this is the deal you've been looking for.