But most of us won’t be able to get it

Special edition phones are always fun. You can stand out in a sea of black and grey glass sandwiches. While the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 4 already does that for you, Samsung is taking it a couple of notches higher by partnering with the French luxury fashion brand Maison Margiela. Samsung’s latest flip phone is getting the Maison Margiela treatment, complete with a themed design and interface and some slick accessories – all in a classic white shade.

Maison Margiela is all about minimalism and everything white, which is represented well with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition. The phone’s back has white glass with circuit-like translucent lines running along the edges. In the center, you will see Margiela’s iconic numeric coding — each number represents a product category, and 11 highlighted on the phone's back signifies accessories.

Samsung has also tweaked the phone’s interface with a special edition theme that includes custom wallpapers, icons, and more. Besides these cosmetic changes, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains just like the regular version under the hood, so it is still one of our top choices among Android smartphones — with or without any branded treatment.

You will get a Margiela-style box as well, which will contain two branded cases designed for this special edition (still no charger in sight, though). The white cases come with a minimal stitching design, but one gets a hand-paint-like textured finish while the other has a ring holder, again with Margiela’s numeric coding marked on the outer edge.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition will go on sale only in China (Hong Kong), France, and Korea starting December 1. If this special edition of the Samsung foldable has piqued your interest, you will have to import it from one of these markets. Since this is a limited-edition phone designed with a luxury brand, you should expect a steep price and limited stocks that will run out quickly.