Foldable smartphones are arguably the most exciting “new” thing to happen to handheld devices in the past decade. Smartphones with a stretchable OLED are a few years out, and Black Friday discounts are here, making a compelling case for purchasing one of the best foldable phones out there — the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung has been a leader in the segment almost since foldable phones came to market, and the Flip 4 is a neat, pocketable device you could purchase without breaking the bank. When unfolded, you get everything a glass sandwich would offer, while the hinge adds a new dimension (literally) of possibilities and use scenarios.

If all you have used are conventional smartphones, the Flip 4 can be surprisingly easy to get used to. Samsung has poured R&D efforts into making the display crease less noticeable, and you have potent hardware at your disposal as well: a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 8GB of RAM, 512GB of Storage, and three cameras in all.

A phablet-style foldable like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will cost north of $1,000, but the Flip 4 is cheaper. You settle for a smaller inner display and cover screen, but it is a great way to determine if an innovative gadget fits your lifestyle. It could also help you rationalize whether the next-generation Galaxy Fold would be a good purchase for your needs.

Why is this a good deal?

On Samsung’s online storefront, you can check out with a new Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $1000 on a good day, but this Black Friday, there are several offers to choose from. You can avail a flat $200 discount on all the storage options and buy the 128GB variant for just $800.

If you have a device to trade in, Samsung lets you cut up to $600 off the price (through trade-in credit), bringing your net expense down to just $250 for the 128GB model. Note that this trade-in value only applies to a handful of new and high-end devices. You can always trade-in any Galaxy device in any condition, and Samsung will happily take $150 off the price of your new foldable.

If you’re clearing e-waste from your home or switching from two phones to one with dual SIM, Samsung allows you to add a second trade-in and get up to $170 in trade-in credit. A secondary trade-in doesn’t change the $250 effective price, but helps you de-clutter and perhaps make room for some new Samsung tech.

Buying from the Samsung website also lets you configure a custom Bespoke Edition Z Flip 4. However, note that the Bespoke customizations could take a while to ship, especially if you opt for a configuration that isn’t recommended on Samsung’s storefront. Even otherwise, shipping times for the standard color options vary, with the Bora Purple variant having the longest lead time at the time of writing.

So, if you’re looking to ditch your flashy glass brick for a customizable piece of ingenious smartphone tech, you can’t go wrong with the Z Flip 4 for as low as $250. However, Samsung is also offering impressive Black Friday discounts on the larger Galaxy Z Fold 4 and other smartphones if that’s more your style.