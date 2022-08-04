Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 at an Unpacked event on August 10. Leaks and rumors have already detailed the Korean giant's upcoming foldables, and they are not looking like a massive upgrade over the current-gen models. If you were expecting the Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 would retain the same prices as their predecessor because they will be a minor refresh, you could be in for a surprise. A new leak suggests that Samsung could increase the European pricing of its foldables across the board this year.

Based on the information received by the reliable @OnLeaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 4's pricing could start from €1,799 for the base 256GB variant. The entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 3 carried the same price tag when it first launched in 2021. As for the high-end 512GB model, it will seemingly cost €1,919, making it €20 more expensive than the 512GB Fold 3.

It is the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 4 that's going to see a steeper price increase in Europe. The entry-level model could cost €1109, up from the Z Flip 3's €1,049 MSRP. The 256GB variant will reportedly carry a price tag of €1,169, making it €70 more expensive than the current model. These prices differ slightly from a previous leak that had detailed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4's EU pricing.

If you plan on buying the Galaxy Watch 5, be prepared to shell out more for it as well. The leak suggests Samsung's next smartwatch will have a starting price of €299 for the 40mm variant, with the 44mm model coming in at €329. For comparison, prices for the Galaxy Watch 4 started from €269 and €299, respectively. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be even more expensive, with a rumored starting price of €469. Its 4G model could cost a wallet-busting €499, making it among Samsung's most expensive smartwatches yet.

There's no mention of the US pricing, but that's unlikely to change for the foldables at least. The Galaxy Watch 5 series is likely to be more expensive than the Watch 4, though. Samsung tends to offer hefty discounts and offers during the preorder period. So, if you have already made up your mind about buying any of these devices, make sure to preorder them to get a better deal. If you are in the US, you can reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 to save $200 on them.