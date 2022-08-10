The Galaxy Z Flip 3's colorways left a lot to be desired last year, but the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has shined everything up and given it a fresh coat of paint so that it's as ready for a runway as it is for real life. Before buying one of the hottest Android phones on the market, let's look at which luscious Galaxy Z Flip 4 color should come home with you.

Bora Purple Galaxy Z Flip 4

Source: Samsung

This bold purple isn't just the Color of the Year; it's a whole vibe. The shade here is so nice Samsung named it twice, as Bora means purple. It's not so bright that it strays into Neon or Electric, but it's not some pale, prissy lilac like what we saw on the Galaxy S22+. Having the frame and hinge also purple rather than rose gold or silver allows the color to pop much more, especially with the shiny (but fingerprint hoarding) finish.

Bora Purple feels like the weird mix of a phone from the future and also an 80s throwback, fresh yet classic. Samsung already has a wide selection of accessories and cases to capitalize on it, as it already sells purple Galaxy Buds 2 and now Buds 2 Pro — and the new 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a Bora Purple strap. Third-party cases will add new dimensions of flair to complete your look, so don't sleep on the hands-down best Z Flip 4 color.

Buy the Bora Purple Galaxy Z Flip 4

See at Samsung See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Blue Galaxy Z Flip 4

Source: Samsung

This colorway replaces last year's so-dark-it-looked-black Green, and this is 300% an upgrade. This Blue is close to the Sky Blue we saw as a custom color for the Galaxy S22 series, but like the Bora Purple, it's turned up to 11 with that matching, shiny blue frame. It also pairs magnificently with the Sapphire Galaxy Watch 5, though I recommend swapping bands to avoid having too many light blues clash with each other.

Given that we don't have a lighter silver this year, just the darker, drabber Graphite, the Blue Galaxy Z Flip 4 also makes a compelling choice if you want a vibrant, eye-catching flip phone but don't have the guts to go with Bora Purple or Pink Gold. The shade here is middle-of-the-road, not too pale but not too deep or bold, either. Much as I miss the Pixel 1's Really Blue, not many phones can pull it off.

Buy the Blue Galaxy Z Flip 4

See at Samsung See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Pink Gold Galaxy Z Flip 4

Source: Samsung

While the Pink Gold on the Galaxy Watch 5 may look a little pale and undercooked, the shades on the Pink Gold Galaxy Z Flip 4 are absolutely on-point. The shiny rose gold frame is almost mirror-finish and helps the phone look like it just fell out of a Sailor Moon episode. Unlike the super-light and weird panels on the Beige Galaxy Z Fold 4, the front and back panels here match the frame well, no matter what bizarre lighting situation you catch yourself in.

Bora Purple and Blue certainly take the edge in eye-catching color, but the Pink Gold is excellently shaded to match not only the Galaxy Watch 5 (and Watch 4) but a vast array of straps, bands, and jewelry. So if you're a capital P Pink Girl, Pink Gold is for you.

Buy the Pink Gold Galaxy Z Flip 4

See at Samsung See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Graphite Galaxy Z Flip 4

Source: Samsung

Not a fan of bold colors or cool tones? That's okay; the Graphite Galaxy Z Flip 4 is here for the colorless crowd. Though not as dark as the Phantom Black on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or S22 Ultra, Graphite is a logical, sensible choice for a phone color if you don't want to lock yourself into a single color for the next 3-5 years.

It's also the one color available for every new accessory type from this fall's crop of Samsung accessories: both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds2 Pro come in Graphite. So if you need everything to match, Graphite makes sense, even if it's not the most vibrant colorway available.

Buy the Graphite Galaxy Z Flip 4

See at Samsung See at Amazon See at Best Buy

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition

Source: Samsung

If none of the standard colorways tickle your fancy, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition allows you to mix and match five panel colors with three hinge and frame colors. First, you choose a front and backplate in Brick Red, Butter Yellow, Khaki Green, Navy, and/or White, and then you can combine it with either a Black, Silver, or Gold frame/hinge. This allows for 75 possible color combinations, though I'd argue a good half of the options you could make won't look very appealing.

The Butter Yellow and White panels don't mesh that well with Brick Red, Khaki Green, or Navy, and the Gold frame option might also clash with any and all panel colors depending on which two you chose. The Black frame looks the most neutral, but Silver adds a pop without clashing as much with the panel colors the way the gold sometimes can.

Going Bespoke dramatically lowers the phone's resale value depending on where you sell it or trade it in. After all, custom colors are more unique and won't appeal to as many people (especially in the used market). So only opt for this route if you're intending to keep your Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as long as you possibly can.

Buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition

See at Samsung

Get colorful with your Galaxy Z Flip 4

Source: Samsung

While the Graphite colorway is understated and elegant, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a phone that begs for the spotlight, and vibrant colors with shiny hinges turn a smartphone into a spectacle. The Bora Purple runs the show with its stunning hue, but Blue and Pink Gold still have their appeal, too.

If you're still having trouble picking the colors by themselves, take a look at the cases and accessories you'll be using alongside it. Bora Purple is great, but if the rest of your accessories are green, it might cause problems. (Or you might just be a big Ariel fan.) Blue is a more neutral color when it comes to color coordination, and if you go Bespoke, you can pick a custom color scheme that perfectly suits your tastes (or your sports team's colors).