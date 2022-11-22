Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $800 $1000 Save $200 Samsung's latest foldables offers some of its best value yet, and at $1,000 the Galaxy Z Flip 4 didn't even demand too great a premium over non-folding phones. With Black Friday knocking another $200 of that price, there's never been a better time to get started with foldables. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $800 at Samsung

Trying to decide the “right” time to buy a new phone can drive you bonkers. Is speedy new hardware right around the corner? What if I just wait another few months? Before you know it, a year's passed, and you're still on your old phone. Well, if there were ever a reason to decide to try something new and bold, it's the rise of foldable phones, and there's no better model to get started with than the Galaxy Z Flip 4. And luckily for you, this Black Friday you can save a cool $200 on Samsung's portrait foldable.

Just picture it: this New Year's, when all your friends are awkwardly posing for selfies, you can whip out your new Flip 4, fold it to stand up as a base, and snap all the pics you want, hands-free. At $1,000, the phone was already the sensible way to get started experimenting with Samsung's folding lineup, and with this extra $200 in savings, it's that much harder to resist.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Foldables haven't even been around that long, but historically they're already known for being full of compromises: expensive, fragile, and existing more as proof-of-concept devices than anything really acceptable for daily use. But inevitably, each generation has gotten a little better, and with the Flip 4, Samsung really does give us a foldable option that makes sense as your primary phone.

Sure, the hardware isn't quite as powerful as you'd get from a top-tier non-folding Samsung flagship like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it's not a night-and-day difference, either. While your camera options are slightly more limited, performance is no slouch, and you get to enjoy Samsung's very latest software — we're currently in the middle of a big Android 13 upgrade.

Still not convinced? That's fair — foldables are still weird and unfamiliar for many of us, and anyone who's accidentally shattered a phone screen has still got to feel extra weird every time they intentionally go to fold a phone closed. Thankfully, we've spotted lots of fantastic Black Friday phone deals on traditional, non-folding models — whichever way you go, there's a deal with your name on it.