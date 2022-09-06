Foldable phones were nothing but a fantasy just a few brief years ago, but thanks to the investments and efforts of companies intent on realizing this achievement, foldable phones haven't just become a reality — they're finally easy to recommend. Samsung, one of the pioneers of foldables, announced what are arguably the world's best new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, at its Unpacked event last month, and now we're checking out one tempting deal on the pair.

At this moment, Best Buy is running some serious discounts on new Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 phones that can save you up to $1,300. Hitting that maximum figure means trading in your old phone, but Best Buy is offering some very generous, higher-than-normal values for your old device. Add to that a $200 discount on the Z Flip 4 and a $300 discount on the Z Fold 4, and it seems like Best Buy is practically giving those phones away.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 for up to $1,300 off

There are a couple important stipulations to be aware of here. First, you'll have to activate the phone on a carrier through Best Buy to take advantage of the $150 Z Flip 4 discount or the $300 Z Fold 4 discount. Second, your trade-in will be handled by the carrier, not through Best Buy, which can complicate things a bit depending on your carrier of choice. Still, with this much to save, maybe it's worth jumping through a hoop or two.

Owning a folding phone may still seem like a gimmick, especially if you've never tried one before. But the compactness they provide in comparison to their screen real estate is unbeatable. Not only that, these Samsung models are incredible phones in their own right, and have consistently made it onto our best Android phones list.

If normal, non-folding phones are more your style, Best Buy is also offering some discounts on Galaxy S22 series phones, but these are not nearly as significant. You should probably check out our comparison between the Z Fold 4 and the S22 Ultra if you're still on the fence about whether you want your next phone to fold or not. Of course, that comparison is based on regular retail pricing, and with these discounts, the price difference between the phones is smaller than usual — making going foldable that much more appealing.