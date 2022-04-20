A new Pokémon tie-in version of one of Samsung’s best foldable phones is on the way, and it seems to be the ultimate package for anyone who wants to theme their next phone around the iconic franchise. This new version of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is titled the Pokémon Edition (via SamMobile). It comes with a swathe of accessories to make you feel like the ultimate Pokémon trainer. Samsung is set to share the full details on April 25, but we believe it may be exclusive to those in the company’s home market of South Korea.

If you buy the Z Flip3 Pokémon Edition, you’ll get a picture case that you can insert Pikachu into, or you can swap him out for Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Snorlax, or Mew, depending on your tastes. There’s also a Pikachu Clear Cover Set and a pouch with a lanyard to make your phone look like a fully-fledged Pokédex.

The package also contains a Pikachu keychain and a Poké Ball stand to place your phone. According to Samsung, there will also be a variety of ringtones, themes, and wallpapers all themed around the series that you can use on the foldable. This all comes in a Pokémon-themed box, but we've yet to see what the packaging looks like from the front.

April 25 is when we’ll hear more about this special edition handset, and I’m hoping we’ll hear about a worldwide release for this Pokémon package. Often Samsung keeps these tie-in products for those in South Korea, though, so I’m not holding my breath for this to arrive in the US. Even if it does, we should anticipate a high price as the Z Flip3 typically costs $1,000 even without Pokémon branding.

