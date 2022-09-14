The great thing about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is that if you pick one up today, you'll still be getting one of Samsung's best mobile phones with a foldable display. You'll just be getting one at a lower price. And, for the next three hours, you can grab one for an even lower price, direct from Samsung.

Upon the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Flip 3's full retail price took a $100 dip with the 128GB version going down to $900 and the 256GB one hitting $960. But from now until 3 p.m. ET, Samsung.com is taking another $200 off and is opening the door to an additional $325 in savings with a trade-in device. That brings down the cost of a 128GB Flip 3 to $375. A 256GB version will cost $435.

Save up to a whopping $525 off Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 until 3 p.m. ET today

See at SamsungThe Flip 3, in our view, has held up well with a more than a year of use. Structurally-speaking, we haven't had a problem with the display glass shattering for no reason and it's just as satisfying to close up the clamshell as it was on day one.

While you're getting very good performance with last year's Snapdragon 888 chipset, battery life hasn't exactly been the best, but we think the form factor is more than worth the trouble of carrying a charger and cable for. After all, you can take selfies with both front- and rear-facing cameras! And if you haven't seen our review, you should definitely check out the selfies we were able to shoot.

Even at the base discounted price of $700, you'll still be doing just as good as the people who took advantage of a similar deal back in June. And the good thing here is that with Samsung, you can also get 0% financing for four bi-weekly payments or for 36 months.

Remember, this deal is live only until 3 p.m. ET today, so if you want a flippin' good deal on a flip phone worthy to be carried around in 2022, this is your chance.