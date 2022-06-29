These days, Samsung's phones all look the same. They feature a bezel-less screen, rocking either a notch or a punch-hole camera at the top, a flat plastic or glass back, and metal or plastic edges along the sides. They also lack several once-universal features, including headphone jacks and removable batteries. In many ways, the XCover lineup represents the anthesis of modern smartphone design, adding in those features with a rugged design. The Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro is here, and it looks like a solid device for those who want their phone to be able to take a beating.

The device has been known for a few weeks now, first making an appearance on the Google Play Console and, more recently, having its whole spec sheet leaked in full. The device was due for an announcement on July 13th alongside a rugged tablet, the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, but it looks like leaks prompted Samsung to pull the trigger on the announcement a few weeks early.

While the screen features chunkier-than-usual bezels, the actual panel is pretty decent. While it's TFT — not OLED — at 6.6" with a 120Hz refresh rate, an FHD+ resolution, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, it's pretty solid. On the subject of protection, we have IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H certification. In short — this phone can withstand almost anything you throw at it.

When it comes to internals, we have a "6nm octa-core SoC," an intentionally vague description that leaves us guessing on what silicon it'll actually use. There's also 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, thanks to its microSD card slot. The camera system is made up of a 50MP main rear sensor aided by an 8MP ultra-wide, while a 13MP lens handles front camera duties.

And then we have the not-so-usual stuff. The ribbed plastic back actually holds a removable battery — a big change compared to most modern phones. It's a 4,050 mAh cell, so it's definitely not the biggest battery in town, but the fact that it's removable is noteworthy on its own. In addition to the USB Type-C charging port, there's also a set of POGO charging pins allowing users to dock and quickly charge their devices.

The Galaxy XCover 6 Pro will go on sale in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East starting in July, while it'll also reach other markets down the line. We should know more precise info about availability, as well as pricing, very soon.