Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition $210 $330 Save $120 The perfect last-minute Christmas gift for the golf lovers in your life is now available at a $120 discount. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition features exclusive color accents and access to a Golf app, but is otherwise the same as the original model. $210 at Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition will make a fantastic gift for anyone who loves playing golf. The regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 led the list of the best Android smartwatches in 2022, thanks to the improvements the company brought to the already-great Watch 4. While the year-over-year changes weren't ground-breaking, they were definitely enough for us to fall in love with this new model.

The Golf Edition builds on that with a crisp aesthetic that should fit right in with your golf attire. The watch strap comes in an elegant white with a black trim, while the case is black. The accent color around the home button is green with this model, perfectly matching the color accents in the default watch face. On top of that, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition comes with a lifetime membership to the Smart Caddie app that's worth about $100.

Why you'll want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition

At full price, the Golf Edition goes for $50 more than the regular Watch 5. And although this one certainly looks good, if it weren't for the lifetime access to the Smart Caddie app looking like a good investment for regular players, we might be thinking twice about that upgrade. But considering the value involved, and the discount we face today, this model comes across all the more tempting.

The Smart Caddie app should be essential for all golf players, allowing users to access some 40,000 golf courses worldwide. The app provides access to satellite imagery and maps of courses, and tracks the player's position. It provides information about the distance to the green, nearby holes, and even guides for course targeting. Users can keep score right on their watches, which sounds super handy.

Samsung's flash deal gives you the opportunity to order the Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition for a great price, only costing you $210, instead of $330, for the 40mm case size. Samsung also has an enhanced trade-in option, so if you have an older model to trade over to Samsung, you can get up to $165 in credit.