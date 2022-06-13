The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series is edging closer to release, and this time around we're expecting to get three distinct models. Before new electronics can go up for sale, that hardware needs to pick up the proper certifications, and that's just what we're seeing now: Samsung's smartwatch trio has passed through the halls of the FCC, emerging with news of a nice little surprise in the charging department.

Aside from confirming the Watch5’s model numbers (SM-900, SM-910, and SM-920), the FCC docs show the testing of a new 10W (5V 2A) wireless charger with the wearables, per SamMobile. Existing Galaxy smartwatches max out at 5W charging. And since there are no faster-charging Galaxy watches, existing chargers for the devices also top out at 5W. With this higher-power support, it stands to reason that this next generation of wearables could be the company's fastest-charging yet.

10W charging would be the perfect companion upgrade for the Galaxy Watch5 series's rumored bigger battery capacities. According to the leaks, the 40mm Watch5 will be powered by a 276mAh battery (about 12 percent larger than the similar-sized Watch4’s 247mAh), while the 44mm model could get a 10 percent bump from 361mAh in the Watch4 to 397mAh. In addition, the higher-end Pro model is expected to have an enormous battery at 572mAh, almost 60 percent larger than the biggest battery of any Watch4 model.

Recent reports suggested that the Galaxy Watch5 might drop the iconic physical rotating bezel that has been present on many of Samsung’s previous smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch4 Classic. But taking all this info in its totality, there’s still much to be excited for — we can't wait to see these wearables finally go official.