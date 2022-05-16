Samsung’s flagship phone lineup has had a three-tier arrangement for years now, with variations not just in size but also in features and, more importantly, price. This is very effective in that it helps cater to the need of a wider audience. So far, though, for its Galaxy Watch series, the company has released only two models every year — regular and Classic, with the latter being the pricier one. But as information from last month showed, there will actually be a third ‘Pro’ variant this year that’ll be even more premium than the other two. While barely anything was known about the said watch at the time, a new rumor sheds some light on how it'll build its material cache.

According to seasoned tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro will feature sapphire glass atop its display, which is a harder material than Gorilla Glass and is, therefore, more difficult to scratch. The inclusion of sapphire, however, doesn’t necessarily translate to better protection against drops.

In addition, the watch’s case will reportedly be made of titanium, which should not only shave off some weight but also improve overall durability.

This is the very first time since Samsung’s made use of sapphire for the Galaxy Watch series, so it’d be interesting to see how much more you'd have to shell out for the Watch5 Pro compared to the other two models. Some indication of the price can perhaps be drawn from the Galaxy Watch3 Titanium from a couple years ago at $600 or the more contemporary Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, which is expected to be nearly EUR 100 more expensive than the more traditional Watch GT 3.

Aside from this, there isn’t really much at hand about the Galaxy Watch5 Pro’s hardware right now. We do know from a certification website that it could sport a much larger battery — the kind that could even allow it to run for a couple of days — but that’s about it.

