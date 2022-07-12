You're probably as tired of hearing it as we are of saying it, but after nearly a year on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are still two of the best smartwatches you can buy: they're fast, they have great displays, and they're still the only way to use Wear OS 3. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering some steep discounts on the watches, headlined by $100 off the silver Watch4, which brings the watch down to just $150.

Whereas older Samsung Galaxy Watch devices ran Samsung's proprietary Tizen OS, the newest Galaxy Watches run Wear OS 3 — in fact, they're still the only smartwatches that have it. It's customized to an extent you might not be used to on Wear OS watches, though; Samsung's version looks and feels a lot like the Tizen software its watches were based on before. But unlike prior Galaxy Watches, the Watch4 series has access to the Play Store and all the apps available on it, including big Google gets like Maps and Assistant.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 — Up to $100 off

From $150 at Amazon

The Watch4 comes in two sizes and several colors, each with the option to add LTE connectivity, so there are a lot of individual configurations to choose from, and many of them are priced differently right now. The least expensive is the 40-millimeter Watch4 in silver — it's $150.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — Up to $75 off

Feeling a bit fancier? The Watch4 Classic is also discounted for Prime Day. Fundamentally, it's the same smartwatch as the Watch4, with all the same software and most of the same hardware. The differences are in the details: the Watch4's case is made of aluminum, while the Classic's is stainless steel. The Classic's raised bezel also physically rotates in a very satisfying way, letting you twist it to navigate the watch's UI.

Like with the standard Watch4, different SKUs may be discounted differently — but the silver 42-millimeter version is going for $275, a $75 discount from the Classic's $350 MSRP.

From $275 at Amazon