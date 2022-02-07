Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are among the best smartwatches you can buy right now. We gave them both glowing reviews, but we do have some issues with them. Today, Samsung's announcing an update that... actually doesn't address those issues, but includes a few new fitness tricks and a promise to get the Google Assistant up and running in the near future.

The Watch4 is getting a handful of new health and wellness features this month, including one that lets runners and cyclists set custom goals for interval training. Users will be able to set targets for distance, time, and number of sets for each interval workout. There's also a sleep coaching feature that, after purportedly analyzing your sleep habits over the span of a week, will give you a "tailored coaching program" on how to improve the quality of your rest. To cap it all off, you'll be able to get "deeper insights" on how to reach your health goals by way of integration with Centr, a "digital fitness program" backed by celebrity beefcake Chris Hemsworth. It'll all start rolling out to Watch4 devices on February 9.

Samsung's releasing some new bands for both the Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, too. There'll be new color options for the standard bands, plus a selection of all-new fabric and metal bands. Samsung hasn't announced a specific date, only saying that these bands will be available later this month.

Frustratingly, there's still no sign of Google Assistant compatibility — though Samsung stresses that it's planned to arrive on the Watch4 "in the coming months." A future update will also enable phone-free streaming in YouTube Music over LTE or Wi-Fi, meaning you'll be able to leave your phone at home and still enjoy music as long as your watch has internet access.

Google has magically erased the Pixel 6 Magic Eraser bug that was crashing Photos Grab that updated APK right now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email