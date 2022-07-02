Samsung started up the first One UI Watch beta program for the Galaxy Watch4 last month. Up until then, the program was only limited to testing upcoming One UI releases for its high-end smartphones and foldables. One UI 4.5 will be a significant update for the Galaxy Watch4 that bumps the underlying Wear OS version to 3.5 and introduce several new watch faces and enhancements. After rolling out two beta releases last month, Samsung has kick-started July with the third One UI 4.5 beta build for the smartwatch.

One UI 4.5 beta 3 for the Galaxy Watch4 fixes several bugs (via XDA-Developers) found in previous releases. This includes fixing a system UI crash when the home button was pressed while scrolling through a list and fixing the inability to restore Tile backups. The touch sensitivity and power consumption have also been tailored, hopefully more favorably for users.

Source: Moshe

If you are unaware of the changes in One 4.5, you can go through the "official" screenshots of the update recently shared by leaker Evan Blass. They detail the new watch faces and features like audio channel settings for connected earbuds and dual SIM support.

You can install the latest beta carrying the firmware version ZVFA using the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone. Open the app, tap on Galaxy Watch4 > Watch4 settings > Watch software update. Tap on Download and Install and wait for the phone to download the beta firmware. Once downloaded, tap Install again to begin the installation process. Make sure to update the Galaxy Watch4 plugin to the latest beta release as well for compatibility reasons.

The full changelog of the latest beta is below.

- Improving Watchface GUI - Fixed restore problem after Tile backup - Fixed SysUI crash problem when pushing Home button during scrolling - Fixed Music Bixby malfunction problem - Improving wearing detection accuracy - Improving usability of Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, and World Clock - Stabilizing touch performance - Improving power consumption caused by Buds auto switch communication - Improving performance of automatic exercise - Improving recognition rate of Wrist up when bicycle exercise - Fixed BT connection problem when running gallery app - Other improvements are applied * Watch4 Manager (2.2.11.22063011) for Beta has been newly released. Please update to the latest version through Watch plugin download button in the Beta registration notice.

Samsung is no longer accepting members into the One UI 4.5 beta program, so, if you did not get on board the beta bandwagon before, you'll need to wait until the stable release or for more seats to open up.

Thanks: Moshe