Before this year, Wear OS was in pretty desperate need of a shakeup. The platform's software development had grown so languid, it was almost a running joke among techy types. In May, Google announced it was partnering with Samsung to finally do something about it. Then, this summer, we got the first fruits of that joint labor: the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. They're both really good. In fact, together they win our Editors' Choice award for our 2021 smartwatches of the year.

Google said its Wear OS 3, built together with Samsung, is meant to combine "the best of Wear OS and Tizen," and that's more or less proven to be true on the Watch4 series. Unlike on older Samsung watches, the Watch4's software is Android, complete with access to the Play Store — and with it, services like Google Maps and Google Pay, must-haves for a lot of Android users — but its styling is largely Tizen-inspired. It also keeps access to the Galaxy Store, so users of previous-gen Galaxy Watch devices won't experience too much friction in upgrading.

Months after launch, the Watch4 and Watch4 Classic are still the only Wear OS 3-equipped devices. New releases from big other players — watches like the Fossil Gen 6 and Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS — are stuck on older software until unspecified dates in 2022.

UI aside, the watches are just really nice. Their displays are vibrant and pixel-dense, and with 60Hz refresh rates, animations look fluid. They're also running on Samsung silicon rather than a more traditional Wear chip from Qualcomm, and they're noticeably faster than older Wear watches. Battery life is also solid: the smaller versions last just over 24 hours on a charge, but the 44- and 46-millimeter Watch4 and Watch4 Classic can get closer to 40.

The Watch4 is styled like previous-gen Galaxy Watch Active devices, with a svelte aluminum body and no rotating bezel — that sought-after feature is exclusive to the pricier Watch4 Classic. That, along with its more traditionally styled stainless steel case, are actually the only differences between the two devices (the Watch4 emulates that bezel with a touch-sensitive strip around its display). Whether those modest upgrades are worth an additional $100 is a matter of opinion; for most people, I don't think they are, but some folks really love that clicky bezel.

Here's what other AP writers think of the Galaxy Watch 4 series: "I’ve never been a fan of smartwatches. As a Pebble fan, every other approach just felt wrong to me, and Wear OS has always been a janky, semi-useless experience. The Galaxy Watch4 doesn’t fix all of that for me, but it is the first time in a long time that any wearable in the Android ecosystem has felt to me like a complete product. And as soon as I can kick Bixby to the curb in favor of the Assistant, I might even want to bring it with me between phones." Ryne Hager, Senior Editor "I never stick with smartwatches. I’ll use one for a few weeks, get frustrated with its bulky size or how it’s constantly running out of charge at inopportune times, and inevitably go back to a cheap Casio (or just do without and check the time on my phone). With the Galaxy Watch4, I still have to be careful about remembering to keep it charged, but the experience it offers is just so feature-rich and polished (relative to its peers, at least) that I find myself coming back to it day after day. I even love how it looks, and while it’s unmistakably a smartwatch, It’s so sleek and slender that it effortlessly complements my wardrobe. That it’s also pretty dang affordable is just the icing on the cake." Stephen Schenck, Managing Editor

Neither Watch4 is perfect, of course. They're thoroughly Samsung products, and a lot of their features require Samsung software. The Galaxy Wearable app is table stakes, but you'll also need Samsung Health to unlock all the health features (though I question whether most healthy people need to worry about their blood oxygen levels anyway). The biggest bugbear for most non-Samsung users will probably be the absence of on-watch Google Assistant access. If you want to talk to your watch, you'll have to do it through Bixby.

Still, the Watch4 series is easy to recommend to most Android users right now. The watches aren't just good enough, they're actually good — which is hard to say about a lot of their competition. Android may still not have a singular go-to smartwatch the same way iOS does, but if the Watch4 and Watch4 Classic are a sign of things to come for Wear OS, we finally have a reason to be excited about Android wearables again.

