Quick answer: No, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra doesn’t use the standard mechanism for its bands. Instead, it opts for the new Dynamic Lug System, which Samsung claims is more secure and comfortable. The downside of the change is that you can’t use your existing collection of 20mm bands for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the latest and highest-end smartwatch by the company, offering class-leading specifications and the newest features from the entire series. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is undeniably the most capable smartwatch to date from Samsung, featuring a 10 ATM-certified titanium frame, the Exynos W1000 chip, and a plethora of health features that help you stay in shape, whether that’s on the ground, in the mountains, or even underwater.

While the Galaxy Watch Ultra might not sport the traditional rotating bezel, it has a digital touch-based one. Due to the tweaked design, it’s also one of the first Samsung smartwatches to feature the new Dynamic Lug System for the bands and straps.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra use standard bands?

The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes in a single 47mm size that supports the new Dynamic Lug System. Samsung claims the new mechanism was required to accommodate the latest, more secure, and comfortable design. While the claims on security and comfort must be tested, it does mean that you won’t be able to use your existing 20mm watch bands for previous generation Galaxy and other smartwatches.

Suppose you already have a large collection of 20mm watchbands for other generations of Galaxy Watches; you might not want to switch immediately – unless you can get your hands on a few compatible bands to help customize your experience. So far there are three original first-party bands you can buy from Samsung directly, plus a few from third-party manufacturers.

What are the differences between the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7?

It’s also worth pointing out that the standard Galaxy Watch 7 still uses the standard 20mm bands, and that remains a viable alternative if you don’t want to spend that much or need the additional features and better battery life of the Ultra.

While it may be disappointing for those with various straps, there’s a silver lining. The new mechanism is just as user-friendly and detachable as other systems. While it may take some time to build up a new collection of watch bands, we're hopeful that Samsung will continue with this design, making the transition to new watches smoother.

The Galaxy Watch 7 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra only comes in 47mm. That said, the 45mm Watch 7 and Watch Ultra use the same 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with the new Sapphire crystal display and Always-on technology.

In fact, both Galaxy Watches use the same Exynos W1000 chip, manufactured on the 3nm process, which helps improve battery life and provide a more reliable and smoother experience while tracking and navigating the new Wear OS 5 watches.

When it comes to features, the Ultra boasts a few additional sensors that help make it better for recreational divers and athletes. According to Samsung, it can also last for up to two days under heavy use, making it the longest-lasting Galaxy Watch in Samsung’s lineup.