Samsung took a bit of a leap with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, given rugged smartwatches aren't abundant in its wearable lineup, but this one is built to take on the best in the industry. For some, that list includes the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is also trying to cater to those who are more serious about getting fit.

Apple's watch may not be an option among the best smartwatches for Android because it runs on a different platform, but comparing these two has a lot to do with what phone you have.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most expensive smartwatch Samsung currently offers at $650, which makes sense considering it has a tougher body and additional features. It only comes in a 47mm size, and includes LTE connectivity to go with standard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The body comes in Titanium Grey, Titanium White, or Titanium Silver, and you can choose from the Marine, Trail, or Peakform bands to go with it. Note that the bands only come in medium/large sizes owing to the watch's larger size.

Samsung offers decent trade-in deals to reduce the upfront cost, where it will accept both its own wearables and those from competing brands, including Apple. You can also try your luck with devices from Google, Garmin, and Fitbit to see what kind of return you might get.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at $800, making it a pricier proposition off the bat. Plus, there are no trade-in offers involving products from non-Apple brands, so unless you have an Apple Watch or iPhone you deem expendable, you don't have any other recourse to cut down the cost. You can get it in either Natural (silver) or Black with your choice of Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, Ocean Band, or Titanium Milanese Loop.

As for specs, you can check out how these two differ below:



Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Apple Watch Ultra 2 Case size 47mm 49mm Case Material Titanium Titanium Display 1.5" AMOLED 502x410 1.92-inch OLED with LTPO and 3,000 nits CPU Samsung Exynos W1000 S9 SiP Storage 32GB 64GB Battery 590mAh 542 mAh Health sensors Optical bio-signal; electrical heart signal; bioelectrical impedance; temperature Heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG, skin temperature Dimensions 47.4 x 47.4 x 12.1mm 49mm x 44m x 14.1mm Weight 60.5g 61.4g Price From $650 $800

Design

Ultra means getting tough

The Galaxy Watch Ultra's entire purpose is to take everything Samsung's standard smartwatches do and add extra layers of protection or functionality to them. An obvious case in point is the customizable Quick button you can use to quickly launch an exercise or fire up a preferred function.

It does, however, utilize many of the internal components of the Galaxy Watch 7, like the processor, memory, storage, and BioActive sensors. It also doesn't mean a larger display, despite being Samsung's largest watch, though it gets very bright at up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. That makes it easier to see under the sun.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Watch Ultra has 10ATM water resistance, so you can certainly swim with it on, but Samsung also makes clear that it's not ideal for water sports. In other words, forget taking it on a dive or keeping it on if you plan to do anything sports-related in the water. It's a significant drawback for waterborne activity, and one that may feel limiting considering the durability involved here.

A titanium body and sapphire crystal display make for a tough combination, though — tough enough to work in temperatures soaring to 131° Fahrenheit (55° Celsius).

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a sequel that largely feels like a copy of its predecessor. Apple didn't look to overhaul a design it's clearly comfortable with, so you get the same square-ish display equipped with a button on either side and a rotating crown on the right. There's no mistaking it for anything other than an Apple Watch, even if it appears thicker and larger than a standard model.

That said, a titanium frame and sapphire crystal glass match the material array Samsung used to outfit its Ultra smartwatch; screen brightness is also exactly the same between these two. Even the action button launches exercise tracking by default.

While they share the same focus and general usability parameters, the big difference off the bat is you don't have to worry about using the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for any water sports you have in mind. So long as you don't exceed depths of 100 meters underwater, you should be good to go.

Software and health & fitness

Same approach, different styles

The Galaxy Watch Ultra may have a different body, but its software, which combines Samsung's One UI with Google's Wear OS, mirrors that of the standard Galaxy Watch models. That means health and exercise tracking largely run through the Samsung Health app by way of the BioActive sensors and Body Composition data they compile. This watch is also built to track multi-activity workouts, like training for a marathon or triathlon.

For cyclists, Functioning Threshold Power estimates help push through tougher points. You will need a compatible Samsung phone to dig deeper, though, which can include your overall "Energy Score" or other exclusives, like the ECG (electrocardiogram) and blood pressure monitoring, the latter of which isn't supported in every region yet (still not in the US).

There's a lot there in spite of the things Samsung keeps within the family, making the Watch Ultra still relevant for non-Samsung phones. Its Quick button serves as a reliable shortcut, regardless of whether you use it to start exercise tracking or launch a different feature. Unfortunately, Samsung won't let you map it to a specific app, but you can at least sound an alarm, turn on the built-in flashlight, or use it as a stopwatch, among other things.

Apple openly markets the Watch Ultra 2 to those who feel they need the extras it offers, be it the extra button or the adventure-laden features Apple simply brings over from the previous model. Improved dual-band GPS should help with accurately tracking location, pace, and other pertinent details for outdoor activity.

Both watches offer automatic workout detection, too — albeit for a limited number of exercises — adding to the convenience of getting the data you need once you start walking or running.

The Depth app and Oceanic+ are good examples of how Apple's watch diverges from Samsung when it comes to anything waterborne. That's especially true of diving, where you can access logs related to each dive, or simply free dive, since the watch also supports that. Its Double Tap feature also offers some intrigue in how it lets you control certain functions through gestures instead of simple taps on the watch face.

Not that any of it will matter if you try using the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with an Android phone, since that's just not possible.

Battery life

Bigger bodies mean bigger batteries

Make a bigger smartwatch, and you make room for a bigger battery, which is what's happening here with both models. The Galaxy Watch Ultra can last for up to 24–36 hours per charge, which is better than other Samsung watches, but not enough to overtake what Apple can deliver. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can last up to three days depending on what features or settings you're using, which will feel like an eternity by comparison.

Constant tracking, GPS tracking, and the always-on display generally drain the battery most on either model, so your mileage will vary based on how you utilize those things. Even charging both watches requires specific chargers and charging stations. You can't just drop either one onto a Qi charging pad and leave it at that. You'll need proper wireless chargers for both.

Which should you buy?

It's an easy choice if you're already invested in either ecosystem. You can't use the Galaxy Watch Ultra with an iPhone and you can't pair an Apple Watch Ultra 2 to an Android phone, and that pretty much narrows down the purpose of each of these brands and products.

But you can make a decision if certain features or functions truly matter, like the divergence in water-related exercise. It's a mystery that Samsung would fail to make its toughest watch a true water sports watch when one of its rivals had already achieved this with the original Apple Watch Ultra.

Regardless, both watches are big, and may not be the most comfortable to track sleep, but they definitely offer the best battery life per brand, respectively.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 set the tone for much of what Samsung tries to do with the Watch Ultra, and it continues to make its mark in this sub-category of rugged smartwatches. If you're already deep in the Apple ecosystem and need a toughed watch, this is the obvious pick.