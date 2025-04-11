Summary Users are pushing the capabilities of smartwatches by installing games like Asphalt 8 and GTA through PSP emulators.

Smartwatches are not known for packing the most powerful internals in consumer tech, but they are loaded with sensors that enable a slew of health-tracking features. As such, most of the apps available for them also have a similar theme. Absurd as it may seem, games for your smartwatch may exist, but you could probably count the titles at your fingertips. However, users with an adventurous streak often unlock the capabilities of these devices, and one user on Reddit just pushed a Galaxy Watch to run the popular arcade racing title Asphalt 8.