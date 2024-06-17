Summary Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra will feature a unique design with a squircle body and rotating bezel, available in two colors.

Priced around $700, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will offer premium features like titanium construction, water resistance, and a large battery.

Powered by a new 3nm Exynos chip, the Watch Ultra is expected to last multiple days, alongside the launch of new foldables at the event.

We are less than a month away from Samsung’s second Unpacked event of the year, scheduled for July 10. Apart from the usual products, this year we expect to see two new products: the Samsung Galaxy Ring and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. While the former has already been confirmed, the latter will mark the company’s entry into a new premium segment. Now we have a clearer look at what it will look like.

In 2022, Apple surprised the world by announcing the Apple Watch Ultra — a beefier and even more expensive version of its regular smartwatches with an updated design and some additional features. A few weeks ago, we learned that Samsung is about to follow suit with a Watch Ultra of its own.

Ultra everything

As per a new leak by @tim_tom_0 on X, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra will come in two colors: a darker brushed gray and a brighter almost-white finish. That is a big deal as that’s twice as many colors as what Apple offers for its flagship smartwatch. The rest of the design is a little divisive as it has a squircle body with beveled edges housing a round screen with a rotating bezel.

It definitely looks different and premium but we’re not sure if the design will appeal to everyone. Since watches are more fashion-oriented products, how they look is an important part of the overall appeal.

Previous reports suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra will be priced around $700, undercutting the Apple Watch Ultra but still almost as expensive as a flagship smartphone. To justify that price tag, the wearable is said to come with features such as a titanium construction, IP68 and 10ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810H durability, and a much larger battery. Its 1.5-inch AMOLED screen will have a peak brightness of 3,000 nits (likely to be partial), beating many smartphones available today.

Close

As with the rest of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 family, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be powered by a new SoC for the first time in three years with a 3nm Exynos chip. Combined with the larger battery of almost 600mAh, expect the Watch Ultra to last a couple of days.

At the event, we also expect Samsung to unveil its new foldables in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While they are likely to be minor upgrades, there are also rumors of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. Much else is not known about it but it should bring some hardware and durability improvements at a higher price point.