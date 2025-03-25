Spring is a fantastic time to look for a new smartwatch. The weather is getting warmer, and you’ll want a new gadget to track all your outdoor activities. Whether you're running, swimming, or biking this summer, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is an excellent pair with your new Galaxy S25 device, with plenty of fitness tracking options. Even if you’re not running a triathlon, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is helpful in your daily life, providing key information and notifications on your wrist.

During its Spring Sale, Amazon is offering a deep discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, selling the watch for $410 — a $240 savings from MSRP. It’s an impressive sales price and an ideal opportunity if you’ve been undecided about picking up a new smartwatch. There’s nothing like a good sale to convince yourself to buy another gadget.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

I’m a vocal proponent of analog watches. I love the look and feel on my wrist, and I think they give you something you can’t get from a smartwatch. However, I’m also a tech enthusiast who gets excited by having the latest and greatest on my wrist. I wear my Galaxy Watch Ultra more than any other device because it gives me enough of what I look for in a daily driver while providing all the modern conveniences of smartwatches. Its display is protected by a sapphire crystal, which is a must for a daily driver. I don’t know how many times I bump my wrist and cringe, hoping I didn’t get a micro abrasion on my watch's face — that’s not an issue with the sapphire on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

It’s also a powerful smartwatch with an Exynos W1000 chipset and 2GB of RAM. Apps run smoothly on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and are easily seen on the device’s large 47mm display. It’s a bulkier watch on the wrist, but its titanium construction keeps the weight manageable. I get all-day battery life without issue on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, with enough charge left to start the next day, reducing the anxiety of finding a good time to charge.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a wide range of health and fitness sensors. It tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and body temperature. It also has all the sensors and gyros you’d expect from a top fitness tracker to gauge your workouts. If you’re in the market for a smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is worth a look for almost 40% off.