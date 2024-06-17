Summary Samsung is gearing up to launch new Galaxy products in July, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and new wearables like the Galaxy Watch 7.

The leaked price of the Galaxy Watch Ultra is $700-$710, cheaper than Apple Watch Ultra 2 but pricier than previous Galaxy Watch models.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra could offer a durable titanium chassis, water resistance, a 590mAh battery, and a bright 1.5-inch AMOLED display.

Samsung is preparing for a busy July as it gears up to launch several new Galaxy products. While the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and possibly new Galaxy Books will steal all the limelight, the company plans to launch several new wearables. This includes the Galaxy Watch 7 and, for the first time in the company's smartwatch lineup, the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The latter's controversial design has already leaked in renders, with another report detailing its specs. Now, before Samsung even gets around to officially taking the wraps off the Galaxy Watch Ultra, a new leak has revealed the smartwatch's pricing.

According to the 91Mobiles report, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will supposedly cost $700-$710 in the US, making it a little cheaper than the $800 Apple Watch Ultra 2. That's also just $100 cheaper than the Galaxy S24.

If this leaked price is accurate, the Watch Ultra would be considerably more expensive than the Watch 5 Pro. The latter was a rugged smartwatch that Samsung launched in 2022 with a $450 price tag. This will also make the entry-level Galaxy Watch 7 model more than 2x cheaper than its Ultra sibling.

To live up to its 'Ultra' name, Samsung's next flagship watch will purportedly feature a more durable and rugged titanium chassis. It could also sport an IP68 and 10ATM water resistance rating, with MIL-STD-810H certification. While it will share the same internals as the Galaxy Watch 7, it could house a bigger 590mAh cell for multi-day battery life.

The smartwatch's 1.5-inch AMOLED panel will apparently reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it among the brightest smartwatch displays on the market. Unlike the regular Watch 7, the Ultra will seemingly only launch in Titanium Gray.

Galaxy Watch 7 could cost the same as its predecessor

The report claims the Galaxy Watch 7 will carry the same $299 MSRP in the US as its predecessor. This is for the 40mm model, with the 44mm variant likely costing $330. Samsung will apparently launch the Watch 7 in Marble Gray, Cream White, and Forest Green.

Leaks suggest Samsung's upcoming smartwatch will pack modest upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 6, with a new Exynos SoC being the most significant update. Other specs should mostly remain the same or get minor generational upgrades.