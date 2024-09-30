Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is a formidable smartwatch. It's one of the company's best, as far as its specs go, with a big, beefy battery to give you lots of screen time between charging sessions. It's also huge. If this is your first foray into a smartwatch that's as much a statement piece as a useful companion, you'll want to make sure its accompanying band catches your eye and fits your active lifestyle.

Samsung gives you three to pick from when you're purchasing the Galaxy Watch Ultra: Marine, Trail, and Peakform. As of the time of writing, the first came in four different colors on Samsung's site; the second, one; and the third, two. And there's not a standard color that unifies the bands.

Marine and Trail come in an eye-catching, bright orange, for example, whereas I could only find Peakform bands in gray or white. (Thankfully, Marine also has a green color.) You can possibly find other combinations at different retailers — Best Buy has gray and white Trail bands, for example — but it's annoying that you can't just pick them up from Samsung directly.

Which Galaxy Watch Ultra band should you pick?

The best band for your wrist really depends on your fashion preferences and outdoor activities. While you should really try out each band at the store to see which feels best, I've spent some time with each, and here's a quick look at how each of these $80 bands measure up.

Marine band

Samsung Marine Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra The Marine Band for the Galaxy Watch Ultra is great for those who lead more active lifestyles under the water, thanks to its rubbery resilience. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at Samsung

I really hated my time with Samsung's Marine Band, and not just because the incredibly bright orange version of the band I tested was an eyesore. I live in California, and even then, I never found myself underwater enough to justify its traffic-cone-like appearance.

Sure, you'll stand out in a dive, but you'll also look like a safety vest at the club. Go with a gray, white, or green alternative unless you really need to stand out in the ocean depths (or local water park).

Worse than the band's form, however, was its function. I found it uncomfortable to wear, pinching my wrist even when I felt like I tightened it as I normally would. And, yet, the smartwatch itself never felt fully secured to (and flush against) my wrist, owing to how the band itself juts out from the case's top and bottom just enough to create an awkward gap.

My feeble attempts at tightening the band ever-so-slightly only made it feel more uncomfortable, and I was never really able to get to a point where the Galaxy Watch Ultra felt good to wear.

Trail band

Samsung Trail Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra The Trail band for the Galaxy Watch Ultra feels great, but getting the wrist clap perfectly positioned can be a bit of trial-and-error. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at Samsung

Switching to the Trail band from the Marine band felt like night and day. It's not perfect, though, as you may still have a bit of an awkward gap between the start of the band and your wrist due to the watch's size.

The band also requires way too much trial-and-error to figure out the perfect position for its clasp, but once you're locked in, the Trail band is a great complement to this gargantuan, digital timepiece. Nothing's pinching your wrist, the band's fabric feels smooth and pleasant, and it dries off pretty quickly if you're sweating or swimming.

Here's hoping that, by the time you read this, Samsung's website offers more colors to buy than neon orange, but you can absolutely find more subdued shades for the band at various retailers.

Peakform Band

Samsung Peakform Band for Galaxy Watch Ultra The Peakform band for the Galaxy Watch Ultra is its best, a lovely compromise of style and comfort that won't leave you fussing to secure your watch to your wrist. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at Samsung

There's not a ton to say about the Galaxy Watch Ultra's Peakform band, which takes the smooth, rubbery texture of the aforementioned Marine Band and simplifies the design down to a standard strap-and-buckle.

If you don't want to deal with the hassle of the Trail band's locking mechanism, and don't want a strap that evokes activewear just a bit too much, the Peakform band is a great compromise. It feels great to wear, and you get about as solid of a connection between watch and wrist as you'd find on the Trail band—no pinching or unpleasantness.

The Peakform band is a great default band if you're not sure if the other two would be any better (or worse), minimizing all annoyances while still giving you something that looks just as good as most others of its type.