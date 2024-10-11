Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $541 $650 Save $109 At a starting price of $650, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's most premium wearable. It's made for outdoor athletes, offering a huge battery, durable materials, and quick access to exercise tracking. Right now, it's $100 off for a limited time. $541 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Ultra is one of the best smartwatches that you can buy right now. Of course, it's not for everyone due to its large size, but if you're someone that's focused on their fitness and needs a wearable that can keep up, this is going to be the one for you. Not only do you get a huge display, but it's also plenty bright too, which means it's great for use even in the most intense conditions.

Of course, this watch doesn't come cheap, with a retail price of $650. With that said, we've managed to find a great deal that knocks a little over $100 off the original retail, falling to its lowest price to date. Best of all, you don't need to jump through any hoops by going through those cumbersome trade-in promotions. This is just a straight purchase from Amazon with a great discount. So get it while the deal's still live, because it's too good to pass up.

What's great about Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra?

There's a lot to love about the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but first, let's get the specifications out of the way. It comes in just one size, 47mm, which is going to be quite large. But thanks to its size, it also has a large 1.5-inch AMOLED display that's easy to read. It's powered by a Samsung Exynos W1000 processor that's paired with 2GB RAM and also has 32GB of onboard storage.

Furthermore, you're going to easily be able to get a full day of use thanks to its 590mAh battery, and the watch is also quite light and durable thanks to its titanium casing. While all of that is impressive, the area where the watch really shines is with its software, or more crucially, it's ability to track a variety of health and wellness metrics. Not only can the watch track your physical activities, but it can also provide you with data about your sleep quality and daily stress levels.

Of course, these features aren't anything new, and we've seen all these features on previous Galaxy watches. So what makes the Galaxy Watch Ultra special? Well, the large display is one, and the physical buttons on the watch that provide quick access to fitness tracking are going to be another. Plus, you also get excellent battery life, which is not going to give you anxiety.

Overall, this is the watch to get if you're hyper focused on your fitness goals and need something that can keep up. And at its newly discounted price, it's one that you can't ignore. But be quick, because this is the best price we've seen, and we don't think the deal is going to last all that long. Of course, if you're still on the fence, you can also check out some other great smartwatch options as well.