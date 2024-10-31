Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $491 $650 Save $159 The best Samsung watch you can buy if you're looking to track all your important stats. Right now, you can grab it for its lowest price at just $491. $491 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches that you can buy in 2024. Not only does it look good with its premium design, but it also offers a ton of features as well. As you can imagine, this smartwatch doesn't come cheap, with a price tag that sits at $650. Luckily, this latest promotion from Amazon knocks nearly $160 off, dropping it down to its lowest price ever at just $491.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra?

There's a lot to love about Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra. It has a large display that's both bright and vibrant. There's also plenty of fitness and health tracking features, along with physical buttons that make it easier to launch tracking modes. And perhaps most important is that it packs a large battery that allows the wearable to last up to two days.

As far as sizing goes, this model only comes in one option at 47mm, which is going to be on the larger end when it comes to smartwatches. The watch is going to be durable thanks to its design and use of quality materials like titanium. As mentioned before, this device has a large screen that comes in at 1.5 inches and can achieve a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

When it comes to its internals, the watch is powered by a Samsung Exynos W1000 processor that's paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has a variety of different sensors which makes it easy to track all your physical activities, along with stress and sleep metrics. As mentioned before, you also get great battery life too, with our review getting an average of two days.

Naturally, you also get protection from the elements thanks to the Galaxy Watch Ultra's IP68 rating. But the real highlight of this watch is that it's built for those that want to meticulously track their stats throughout the day. This is going to be the most featured packed Wear OS watch by Samsung. So if this is what you're looking for, you'll want to grab this one quick because this deal is too good to pass up.