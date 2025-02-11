Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $469 $650 Save $181 At a starting price of $650, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung's most premium wearable to date. It's made for outdoor athletes, offering a huge battery, durable materials, and quick access to exercise tracking. $469 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now. Now, this watch isn't going to be for everyone, but if you want one that has a large screen, that's made from premium materials, and has excellent software and features — then this watch is going to be for you.

If you act fast, you can score a pretty hefty discount on the watch from Amazon. While this watch normally comes priced at $649.99, the online retailer is dropping the price by $181, coming in at just $469. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this watch in quite some time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra?

When it comes to wearables for Android, Samsung dominates with its Galaxy Watch lineup, offering something for every budget at this point. But if you're looking for the most premium experience, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is the way to go. As far as the things that we loved about this watch, well, we actually highlighted quite a few in our review.

The large display was one of the first things that really stood out, and the quick access button on the side provided a dead simple way to track exercises. And we have to talk about battery life here, because it's one of the rare Wear OS watches that can actually provide up to two days of use.

It also doesn't hurt that this watch offers a wealth of health-focused features that really makes it stand out from a crowd. When it comes to the specifications, you're getting a watch that measures 47mm and features a large 1.5-inch AMOLED that can crank up to 3,000 nits of brightness when needed.

It's powered by a Samsung Exynos W1000 that's paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The watch is made from Titanium and also offers connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE. Furthermore, it also has a range of sensors that can track your heart rate, sleep quality, stress levels, and physical activities.

It's also quite durable against the elements thanks to its IP68 rating. And since it's a proper smartwatch, you can stay connected with friends and family, with notifications that come straight to your wrist. You can even make and take calls from the wrist, just in case you need to while you're on the go.

For the most part, you can't go wrong here. The watch offers a lot to love, and it's down to one of its lowest prices to date at just $469. But if you're still on the fence, we have some other great smartwatch recommendations as well.