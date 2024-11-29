Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $461 $650 Save $189 This is the best premium smartwatch that you can buy right now. The only problem is that it's expensive, with a price that comes in at $650. Right now, you can score a rare discount that drops it down to $461 or nearly 30% off its original retail price. $461 at Amazon $462 at Best Buy

There are lots of great smartwatches for Android. But if you're looking for something that really stands out from the crowd, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is going to be it. This watch can really do it all, with a killer look, large display, and excellent health and fitness tracking features. The only drawback is the price, coming in at a whopping $650.

Luckily, Black Friday is here, and we're seeing one of the best deals yet on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, dropping it down to its lowest price at just $461. That's nearly 30% off the retail price, saving you close to $190. Again, you won't find a better premium wearable than the Galaxy Watch Ultra. So get this deal while it's still around because deals like this usually vanish quickly.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch Ultra?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Samsung has been making smartwatches for over a decade. So it's easy to understand why it makes some of the best devices out there, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra. But this model is a little different when compared to its current and past devices, offering a more robust look and feel.

There are physical buttons that can be used to navigate the watch, or you can rely on the 1.5-inch touchscreen that's vibrant and easy to read. It's surrounded by a titanium body that's both light and durable, and you get an IP68 rating that's going to protect it from water and dust. So take it on any adventure and feel confident.

Of course, the experience is also quite smooth thanks to Samsung's Exynos W1000 chip that's paired with 2GB of RAM. It also helps that the device is running Google's Wear OS, which provides access to some of the most popular apps that you'll find on a wearable.

You'll also have access to plenty of health and fitness tracking features, along with metrics about your sleep and stress levels. This watch can go days without a charge, and you can stay connected with alerts and notifications that come straight to your wrist from a connected phone. While this watch isn't for everyone, it's certainly one to take a look, especially if you're looking for something new.

Or if you're not quite sold and want to check out some other great smartwatch options, we recommend browsing through our hand-picked Black Friday deals. It's a great time to shop for tech, with deep savings on some of the best products of the year.