The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches that you can buy in 2025. And while it packs a sleek look and tons of features, it does cost quite a bit, coming in at $650. Now, we've seen this price fluctuate over the past few months, but this recent promotion from Amazon drops the price down to its lowest to date. For a limited time, you can score the Galaxy Watch Ultra for just $371, which is $271 off its normal retail price.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch Ultra?

The Galaxy Watch Ultra packs the best of what Samsung can offer, with a large size coming in at 47mm, along with a fantastic build made from titanium. Furthermore, you get a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen that's protected with sapphire, along with a brightness that reaches up to 3,000 nits, which means you'll be able to see the screen no matter the conditions.

When it comes to the internals, the watch is powered by a Samsung Exynos W1000 SoC that's paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You also get a variety of sensors that can track your health and wellness metrics, along with sleep quality and stress levels as well.

Physical activities can also be tracked as well, along with location data. So, whether you're on a run through the neighborhood or cycling in the mountains, this watch will be able to map your route with ease. Plus, you get an IP68 rating that will keep the watch protected even in the worst conditions. And if you ever need to reach someone on the fly, the built-in LTE antenna can help you do that.

Of course, the software is what makes this watch really powerful. With the ability to download tons of popular apps thanks to Wear OS. With that said, the price right now is phenomenal, and well worth taking a look if you've been thinking about buying a new watch. Just be sure to act quickyl because this deal won't be around for long.