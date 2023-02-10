This feature could be a lifesaver, so make sure to set it up

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 are among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. Running Wear OS 3, the duo pack all the features you'd want, including excellent health-tracking capabilities. The watches also feature Emergency SOS, which makes it easy to reach out to an emergency contact when you're in trouble. But for that, you must first set up the feature. Here's how to set up Emergency SOS on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 5.

What is Emergency SOS on the Samsung Galaxy Watch?

Emergency SOS on your Samsung Galaxy Watch gives you quick and easy contact with a pre-specified person during a crisis. When triggered, your emergency contact will receive a text message with your location as well as a call. You can also set up Emergency SOS on your Android phone.

Samsung's Emergency SOS platform is different that what you'll find on the Google Pixel Watch and the Apple Watch. When you activate Emergency SOS on an Apple Watch or Pixel Watch, your device will immediately contact your local emergency service number. This does not happen on the Galaxy Watch. It only calls your pre-specified emergency contact.

You can manually activate Emergency SOS on your Galaxy Watch. If your watch detects a hard fall, it will automatically text and call your emergency contact.

This guide will walk you through the steps to set up Emergency SOS on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its predecessor. If you use a Google Pixel Watch with your Android phone, check out our guide on how to set up Emergency SOS and Fall Detection on your Pixel Watch.

Since the Galaxy Watch tries to reach out to your emergency contact in an urgent situation, you must set up the feature with a pre-specified contact first.

Open the Galaxy Wearable app. Tap Watch settings. Select Safety and emergency. Tap the Send messages to option. 2 Images Close Select the Add shortcut at the bottom. Tap the Select from Contacts option if the contact is in your phonebook. To add a new contact, tap Create contact. 2 Images Close Select the contact.

For multiple emergency contacts, you need to select the one that the watch calls during an emergency. Go to the Make SOS call to from the Safety and emergency page and choose your primary Emergency SOS contact.

Your Samsung Galaxy Watch will send an SOS message to all your emergency contacts, but it will only call the person you listed as the primary Emergency SOS contact.

How to add your medical history to Emergency SOS

You can add your medical info to make it easy for your emergency contact to access these details during a crisis. Your medical information is not automatically shared with your emergency contact when the mode is triggered. It must be manually accessed from your Galaxy Watch or the lock screen of your Galaxy phone.

You cannot enter or update your medical details if your Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 5 is paired to a non-Samsung phone.

Open the Galaxy Wearable app. Tap Watch settings. Select Safety and emergency. Tap Medical info. Enter your name, blood type, and address. Enable the Show on Lock screen toggle to make this information easily accessible from your Galaxy phone's lock screen. 2 Images Close

On the Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 5, you can access the medical info by long pressing the Home button and selecting Emergency medical info from the Power Off menu that appears. This option won't appear if your Galaxy Watch is paired with a non-Samsung phone.

How to set up and trigger Emergency SOS on your Galaxy Watch 4 or 5

You need to use the Galaxy Wearable app on the paired phone to set up Emergency SOS on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 5.

Open the Galaxy Wearable app. Tap Watch settings. Select Safety and emergency. Tap on the SOS with Home key option. Enable the toggle at the top. Select the number of times (3 times or 4 times) you need to press the Home key to enable Emergency SOS. 2 Images Close

Select Countdown before sending to set a five-second countdown before Emergency SOS is activated so that you can cancel it if required.

If you want the Galaxy Watch to automatically reach out to your emergency contact after it detects that you are involved in a hard fall, enable the Hard fall detection option. You can customize this detection to only set off during physical activity, while you are working out, or always.

Emergency SOS mode on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 5 works even when it is not paired or connected to a phone if you have the LTE variant. For Bluetooth variants, the mode only works when connected to a phone.

Once Emergency SOS is triggered, a message with the text "SOS! I need emergency help," and a link to your location is sent to your emergency contacts. They can view your location for 24 hours and receive a new message every 15 minutes if your whereabouts change. A call is also made to the primary emergency contact.

To stop the location from being shared, tap the ongoing SOS notification on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 5. Then, select the Stop sharing option.

Stay safe, healthy, and productive with you Samsung smartwatch

Ideally, the first thing you should do after getting your new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 5 is set up Emergency SOS. Once you've got the important stuff set up, take a moment to learn about all the interesting features on your Samsung Galaxy Watch.