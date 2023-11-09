Samsung makes some of the best Android watches. The Galaxy Watch 6 and 5 series pack a bevy of health sensors and features, complemented by their all-day battery life. There can be situations where you are moving from an older Galaxy Watch model to a newer one. Or maybe your wearable is acting wrong and having performance or battery drain issues. A reset can help in such cases. But how do you reset a Galaxy Watch? And what should you do before that? Follow this guide to learn everything about resetting your Galaxy Watch.

Resetting a Galaxy Watch is as simple as factory resetting your Android phone. The process is straightforward. However, if you use your Galaxy Watch with a non-Samsung phone, there are a few caveats you must know about.

First things first: Back up your Samsung Galaxy Watch

Before you reset the watch, it is important to back up all your data. This way, if you switch to a newer Galaxy Watch model, you don't have to set up the wearable from scratch. You can carry over the data from your previous wearable.

The problem is that Samsung radically changed the backup process for its watches with the Wear OS 4/One UI 5 Watch update. There isn't a way to create a manual backup. Plus, if your Galaxy Watch is paired to a non-Samsung phone, backups are only stored locally and not uploaded to the cloud. If you are switching to a new phone and wearable simultaneously, you cannot restore the backup to the new watch.

Ensure you have Smart Switch installed on the paired Android phone before following the steps below. Also, log in to your Samsung account on the phone and watch if you haven't done so.

On the paired Galaxy or Android phone, open the Galaxy Wearable app. Go to Watch settings. Scroll down and select Accounts and backup. Close Turn on the Save backup to Samsung Cloud toggle. This option might not show up if you use a non-Samsung phone. Close Smart Switch automatically creates a backup when the watch is paired with your phone, on charge, and connected to a Wi-Fi network. To see the last time your watch was backed up, tap the Last backed up section under Backup.

Images and videos stored on your watch are not backed up. You must manually move them off the wearable if you want to access them after the reset.

Do not uninstall the Smart Switch app from your phone. It deletes all local watch backups.

Wear OS 4 introduced cloud backups. Samsung has its own implementation with Smart Switch. Due to this, you cannot restore your Galaxy Watch's backup to another Wear OS 4 watch.

Factory reset your Samsung Galaxy Watch

You can factory reset your Galaxy Watch from its settings menu or through the paired Android smartphone.

Open the Settings menu on your Galaxy Watch. Scroll down and select General. Scroll down and tap Reset. A warning appears that resetting your watch will erase all your personal data. Your Galaxy Watch also creates a backup before resetting. Close

Alternatively, you can use the Wearable app on the paired phone to reset the Galaxy Watch. In the app, navigate to Watch settings > General > Reset and confirm your action by tapping Reset again.

Close

If you're switching to a new phone, you don't need to reset your Galaxy Watch. Wear OS 4 allows pairing your smartwatch to a new phone without resetting it. However, this method only works if the new phone uses the same Google account your watch is logged in to.

All your health data is synced with Samsung Health. As long as you log in to the same Samsung account after the reset, you can view your previously recorded health data.

How to reset your Samsung Galaxy Watch from recovery mode

There can be instances where you forgot your Galaxy Watch's PIN or password and cannot reset it. In such cases, reset the wearable by booting it into recovery mode.

Press and hold the Home and Back keys simultaneously on your Galaxy Watch until it reboots. Let go of the buttons when the watch restarts. Repeatedly press the Home key located in the upper-right corner to enter recovery mode. Press the Home button to navigate the menu that appears. Select Recovery mode and long press the Home key to confirm your selection. From the menu that appears, select Wipe data/factory reset. Select Factory data reset by pressing the Home key. Confirm your selection by swiping the slider to the right. After this, your Galaxy Watch resets itself. To reboot into Wear OS 4, swipe right on the slider after the factor reset.

During the initial setup process after the reset, you must log in with the same Samsung account previously signed in to the watch. Otherwise, you cannot use it.

When you set up your Galaxy Watch again, it prompts you to restore the last available backup. But, on non-Samsung phones, this only appears if you didn't uninstall Smart Switch or use the same phone. On Samsung devices, the watch can restore the backups uploaded to Samsung Cloud.

Set up your Galaxy Watch from scratch!

If you reset your Galaxy Watch because of some issues, don't restore your last backup. Instead, set up the wearable again from scratch. This could help avoid the problems you ran into the first time around. And if you just got a new Galaxy Watch, check out the best wearable apps to get the most out of it. Also, consider adding new watch faces to spice up your wearable's look.