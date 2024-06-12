Summary Samsung's One UI 6 Watch update for wearables introduces new Galaxy AI features like Energy Scores and detailed Sleep Insights.

Users of the Galaxy Watch 6 series in the US can now enroll in the One UI 6 Watch beta for early access to Wear OS 5-based update. A build is still expected for the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 series.

The beta also brings new features like faster horizontal scrolling, viewing ongoing activities, saving image attachments, and controlling notifications.

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, and the tech giant's One UI plays a big role in keeping its wearables loaded with top-of-the-line features. The company's One UI Watch is based on Wear OS, and the last major update it received was with One UI 5 back in 2023.

Samsung wearable users have patiently been waiting for a pivotal watch update, and it's here now in the form of One UI 6 Watch based on Wear OS 5.

When Samsung's Korea updated its One UI beta page last month, showcasing a One UI 6 Watchbeta, we knew that the update wouldn't be too far away. Now, Samsung has officially confirmed on its community page that the beta program is live, bringing "exciting new health features powered by Galaxy AI," alongside other enhancements.

First things first, the beta is currently only available in the US and South Korea, and it is unclear if and when it will be available to users in other countries. The beta is ready to be installed for Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic users, and it should be available on the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Watch 5 series at a later date. Users are able to opt into the beta program directly from a message in the notification section of the Samsung Members app.

Some new Galaxy AI features are available to try out now

In its initial announcement regarding Galaxy AI features for wearables, Samsung announced new features like Energy Scores, Wellness Tips, enhanced Sleep Insights, Aerobic Threshold/Anaerobic Threshold Heart Rate Zone Metrics, Functional Threshold Power (FTP) for cyclists, Workout Routines, and a Race feature that compares current and past performance when running or cycling.

Samsung's community announcement suggests that not all the Galaxy AI features have made their way to the first beta. For now, the beta unlocks access to Energy Scores, detailed Sleep Insights and custom workout routines.

Monitor your energy levels Samsung Health's new energy score shows your physical and mental readiness based on you sleep and physical activity. If your energy score is low, it may be best to take a rest. If your energy score is high, it could be time set a personal best in your favorite exercise. Galaxy AI provides personalized insights and motivation to keep you on the right track. Get more detailed sleep analysis Galaxy AI-powered sleep insights give you more detailed and accurate analysis of your sleep quality. Your comprehensive sleep report now includes your heart rate, respiratory rate, and the amount of time it takes you to fall asleep after you lie down. Make your own workout routines Combine a series of different exercises together for a custom workout routine. You can set targets for sets, reps, and more.

Elsewhere, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6 series wearables running One UI 5 already have several gesture controls, like pinching your thumb and index fingers (similar to Apple's double pinch feature) to navigate around the watch's UI. With One UI 6, users will be able to perform more actions by pinching their fingers, including answering calls, turning off alarms, scrolling through notifications, controling music, taking photos, and more. Further, users should also now be able to go back to the previous screen by moving their wrist back and forth.

The beta also allows users to control their notification settings, like selecting which apps are allowed to send you notifications directly from your watch. This prevents the need to open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.

Everything else

Other new features available with the beta include a new default font, an option to save images attached to messages directly on your watch, faster horizontal scrolling, and more:

Faster horizontal scrolling Flick the screen left or right or to quickly scroll through notifications or tiles. View ongoing activities all at once Tap the bottom of your watch face to view a list of ongoing activities such as phone calls, exercises, or music playing. Tap an item in the list to easily switch between them. Take action quickly with Universal gestures In situations where a quick action is needed, such as answering a phone call or turning off an alarm, the button for the action will be automatically focused so you can do the action immediately without the need to manually change focus. Go back without touching the screen Move your wrist back and forth to go back to the previous screen. You can control this in Universal gestures. Get only the notifications you want Choose which apps are allowed to send you notifications directly on your watch without opening the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone. Control your watch with modes Modes can now automatically control more of your watch's settings based on what you’re doing or where you are. Modes can control Do not disturb, Always On Display, Raise wrist to wake, Touch screen to wake, Touch bezel to wake, Sound mode, and Disconnection alerts. Instantly access your favorite emojis You can set the emojis you use most as favorites so they're always available to send as a quick response. Save image attachments You can now save images attached to messages on your watch. Saved images can be viewed in the Gallery app, shared with others, or used to create a unique photo watch face. Stylish new font One UI 6 Watch has a new default font with a more stylish and modern feel. You’ll see the new font if the default font is selected in Settings. If you’re using a different font, you’ll still see that font after upgrading to One UI 6 Watch. Make your battery last longer When Power saving is turned on, you can also choose to limit health features to make your battery last even longer than before. Automatically connect to Bluetooth audio devices When you start playing music on your watch, your Bluetooth headphones or speaker will automatically connect for playback. If no Bluetooth audio devices are available to connect, music will play through your watch’s speaker if your music app supports it.