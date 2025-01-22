Summary Google and Samsung collaborated on a Galaxy Watch for Kids experience, first appearing on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE later this year.

The watch is built with safety in mind, and parents can control it via the Google Family Link app.

A curated list of apps and watch faces has received official Teacher Approved status.

Kids are going to love the latest from Samsung. It's a new Galaxy smartwatch made with them in mind, and it has been tested by teachers and parents alike to make sure it meets their approval.

The new Galaxy Watch for Kids is powered by Google Wear OS and protected by Google's Family Link. It's debut is on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE series and comes in a variety of fun colors. But best of all, it packs parental controls, interactive apps, and smart safety features.

Parental controls first and foremost

Parents can manage settings on their child's smartwatch with Google's Family Link app. They can approve or block apps, track the device's location, and manage who the child can call or text. There's a School Time feature that disables much of the watch's functionality during school. Find My Device will help parents find the inevitably misplaced watch.

There is a new curated selection of apps on Google Play, all meeting official Teacher Approved certification. These include apps for math, creativity, and emotional well-being. But it's not all about stodgy teachers and overprotective parents. There's plenty here for the kids, as well, including:

Barbie Color Creations app

app Marvel HQ: Groove with Groot app

app Math Tango

Wild Kratt's Creature Power up game

game Two Whats and a Wow game

Some of the watch faces available include the following:

Rubik's Cube

Tech Deck

PBS Kids: Dot watch face

Rebel Girls

Unicorn Academy

This watch is also jam-packed with all the usual health features you've come to expect from a smartwatch. Samsung says this will help children build healthier habits. Kids can check their daily step count and work towards distance goals, two things kids actually love doing.

Limited availability at launch

The Galaxy Watch for Kids experience will roll out to the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE series in the coming weeks, so it is not immediately available. Also, it will initially only be available on the AT&T and Verizon networks in the US.

This isn't the first smartwatch for kids. We've reviewed several in the past, like the Garmin Bounce and the Fitbit Ace LTE . However, this is the first time we've seen Samsung, and Google, create a watch dedicated to kids.