With the adoption of Wear OS, you can sideload apps on your Samsung Galaxy Watch. You can download and install apps from the Google Play Store and other sources. Installing apps on a Samsung Galaxy Watch remains the same across different models, for example, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, and one of the best Android smartwatches of 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

These methods don't work for older Samsung Galaxy Watches as they run on Tizen OS. In this guide, we share the methods to install apps on your Samsung Galaxy Watch.

How can I install apps on my Samsung Galaxy Watch?

Installing apps on your Galaxy Watch is a simple process, but there are different methods to do so. We go through each method.

Install apps from the Play Store app on your Galaxy Watch

Here are the steps to install apps from the Google Play Store on your Galaxy Watch. You must be connected to the internet to download the app via this method.

Wake up your Samsung Galaxy Watch and open the app drawer. Locate the Play Store app and tap it. Close On the home page, you will see recommended apps, while scrolling a bit gives you apps from different categories. If you are looking for a specific app, scroll to the top of the page to see a search icon and type the name of the app you want to download. When you find the app, open it and tap Install. Close

Install apps from the Play Store on your smartphone

You can also use your phone to install any app on your Samsung Galaxy Watch. Here are the steps:

Make sure that your Galaxy Watch and your phone are paired and connected to each other. Open the Play Store app on your smartphone. Search for the app that you are looking for and open it. Tap the Available on more devices tab to see your Galaxy Watch. Select it and tap Install. After this, the Installed on all devices tab shows that the app is successfully installed. Close

Sideload apps on your Galaxy Watch using ADB Debugging

Similar to your Android phone, you can install apps from third-party app stores on your Samsung Galaxy Watch. The switch to Wear OS opened doors for the Samsung Galaxy Watch to install any app on it. It doesn't need to be a Wear OS-specific app, meaning you can install apps meant for your smartphone on your Samsung Galaxy Watch.

But this method is a bit complicated. So, follow all the below steps carefully.

Make sure that your Samsung Galaxy Watch and your Android smartphone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Visit any trusted third-party website, like APK Mirror, and download any APK file. On your Galaxy Watch, open the app drawer by swiping up on the home page. Select the Settings app. Scroll to the bottom and open the About watch option. Close Scroll down and tap Software information. Tap Software version seven times to turn on Developer options on your Samsung Galaxy Watch. Close After turning on Developer options, go to the Settings page and tap Developer options. Scroll down and toggle on ADB Debugging. Close Scroll down and tap Wireless debugging and toggle on Wireless debugging. Select Allow in the toggle that appears. Close Note the IP address as shown in the below screenshot. Close On your phone, download and install the Easy Fire Tools app from the Play Store. Launch the app and agree to the terms. Close Tap the hamburger menu icon in the upper-left corner and select Settings. Close Under the Connection settings section, tap the IP address and enter the IP address you noted in Step 7. Tap OK when done. Close Go back to the app's home page and tap the Plug icon in the upper-right corner. On your watch, confirm the authorization by tapping OK. After that, on your smartphone by clicking Continue. When the connection is successful, the plug icon turns green. To install the APK you downloaded, switch to the Custom APK File tab and tap the Select file button. Choose your APK file and tap Install.

The app takes some time to install on your Galaxy Watch. During the process, ensure that the Wi-Fi, ADB Debugging, Debug over Wi-Fi, and other necessary options aren't turned off.

FAQs about installing an app on a Samsung Galaxy Watch

Here are the commonly asked questions regarding installing an app on a Samsung Galaxy Watch.

How do I uninstall the app from my Galaxy Watch?

Uninstalling an app from your Samsung Galaxy Watch is an easy process. Open the app drawer on your Galaxy Watch. Tap and hold the app icon that you wish to delete, and select Delete.

Can I install WhatsApp on my Galaxy Watch?

Yes, you can. We have a detailed guide to help you with the steps to install and set up WhatsApp on your Galaxy Watch. You can apply the same steps for any Wear OS 3 smartwatch.

How can I close all the recently opened apps on my Samsung Galaxy Watch?

Open the app drawer on your watch and tap the Recent app icon, which is usually located at the top of the app screen. Swipe up on the recently opened apps you wish to close. If you want to close all apps, tap Close all.

Get more out of your Samsung Galaxy Watch

