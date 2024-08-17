Quick answer: Yes, the Galaxy Watch FE boasts IP68 and 5ATM waterproof ratings, and is designed to be used while swimming without causing any damage.

A few weeks before Samsung unveiled the high-end Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, the long-expected Galaxy Watch FE hit the market on June 24, 2024. Samsung makes what are almost universally considered today's best smartwatches, but they're also relatively costly, which makes the $200 FE an especially great value proposition.

When it comes to smartwatches, durability and resistance to the elements matters even more than with waterproof phones. After all, even a traditional timepiece gets exposed to significantly more bumps and potential damage over the course of a day because it's worn on the wrist. Thankfully, Samsung didn't skimp on build quality with its midrange watch.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch waterproof?

"Waterproof" means more in a watch context than usual

When smartphones first turned the "waterproof" corner, they did so via stringent IP rating testing that, if we're being honest, doesn't always apply to real-world usage. But smartwatches need more than just protection from the rain, especially if they're meant to track aquatic exercise like swimming. So, the controlled laboratory conditions typical of IP rating certification don't quite go far enough.

But Samsung's not new to this game. Instead of qualifying water-resistance claims with couched language that essentially means, "Don't go swimming with this," (which is usually how waterproof phones are advertised), Samsung goes the extra mile with its industry-leading watches, constructing them to the 5ATM (or 5 atmospheres) standard.

Water pressure increases linearly by 1ATM (or 101.3kPa) every 10.33 meters deep — not exactly 1ATM per 10m, which would be a remarkable coincidence of the metric system — so a 5ATM rating means a device should be safe as deep as 50 meters. Galaxy Watches are at least as well-made as any of the competition, so barring any major trauma to the watch, you shouldn't worry about casual water damage as long as you're even remotely careful.

For that matter, there's not even a ton to really be careful about, as long as you're not an open-water diver. The biggest thing to remember is you still need to rinse it clean and dry it after swimming, especially if it was submerged in water with anything else in it, be that chlorine, salt, dirt, or any of the other myriad substances found in pools, lakes, and rivers.

Samsung also includes a Water Lock mode on all watches since the Galaxy Watch 4. It doesn't directly affect the waterproofing, but it does prevent the touchscreen from being accidentally activated, since water can easily conduct just enough electricity to register errant touches. Water Lock mode also performs a strong vibration and speaker buzz when turned off, meant to expel residual moisture from the speaker, the watch's most vulnerable part. Surely, Samsung wouldn't include this feature, or any swim tracking functions, if it didn't have faith in its watches' water-fast design.

The waterproof Samsung Galaxy Watch FE's limitations

Don't let the 5ATM claim mislead you, it's not a diving watch

Galaxy Watches are great for swimming — on or near the surface of the water. A 5ATM rating, in theory, means they're safe well below the waterline, but that 50 meters of safety is based on lab-testing in perfectly still water. If you plan to spend an appreciable amount of time below the surface instead of just tracking heart rate and other stats while swimming laps, it's absolutely possible to see water damage.

This limitation isn't just for deep-sea divers, either. Samsung explains that the watch shouldn't be used for diving or other "high-pressure water activities," and makes clear that the IP68 rating still applies, technically indicating a maximum safe depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

The conflict between the two ratings can seem like a bit of a cop-out at first, but Samsung included both for a reason. Just like when Sony advertises its phones as rated simultaneously IP65 and IP68, The Galaxy Watch FE, like the premium, 10ATM-rated Galaxy Watch Ultra, is engineered to pass both the IP and ATM tests separately. In reality, plenty of other devices' IP68 ratings could more appropriately be considered cop-outs, since most don't go through the rigors of 5ATM testing.

Are there smartwatches for deep-water diving?

They're usually called dive computers, and they're a lot pricier

To be clear, there are several excellent swimming-friendly fitness trackers if you don't need a full-on smartwatch for your pool activities. Like the Galaxy Watch FE, few of them will withstand long-term submersion at depth. If that's high on your list, expect to pay many times what the FE costs — the premium Apple Watch Ultra suits open-water dives to 40m, but costs a whopping $700 even 2 years after release.

So, while the Galaxy Watch FE may not be waterproof in the absolute sense of the word (which few electronics are), it's definitely suitable for shallow water activities including surfing, swimming, or just getting drenched in a monsoon. It won't do you any good on a scuba excursion, but it also won't sustain water damage from everyday use in the rain or regular exercise tracking while swimming laps.