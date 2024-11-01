Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Newer and budget-friendly $165 $200 Save $35 The new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is the company’s first “Fan Edition” watch that offers good performance at a more affordable price compared the company's best models. Pros Better hardware Still an affordable alternative Solid tracking features Cons Slow charging Only comes in one size $165 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 The tone-setter $144 $200 Save $56 Samsung's first Wear OS watch set the tone for all the models that came after it, and that's why it turns out to be the most affordable option if you can find it. Pros Simple design Easy to accessorize with other bands Usually the cheapest Galaxy Watch Cons Aging hardware Software updates will eventually hit a wall $144 at Amazon



Samsung is routinely in the mix with the best smartwatches available, usually when it comes to the flagship options on the market. At this point, Samsung has released a range of Galaxy Watches to offer some variety; it took years to release a model that's specifically budget-friendly, but that's exactly what the Galaxy Watch FE is designed to be.

Much like the company's other "Fan Edition" products, it's all about the value proposition that melds together current specs with modest features. The irony is, the Galaxy Watch FE is also a derivative of the Galaxy Watch 4. They share a lot in common, which is why putting these two together makes sense to gauge how they differ from each other.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Galaxy Watch FE is the most modern smartwatch in Samsung's lineup that starts at the lowest price. You can find the Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model for $200, while the LTE variant is $250. A big caveat compared to other Samsung watches is it only comes in a 40mm size. You can get in Black, Silver, or Pink Gold.

The Galaxy Watch 4 first came to market in 2021, and while now a few generations removed from the current lineup, you can still find it at a very affordable price, even in comparison to the Galaxy Watch FE.

Samsung offers decent trade-in deals to make your purchase cheaper, though you're more likely to find a trade-in deal for the Galaxy Watch FE because it's the newer model. Samsung accepts both its own wearables and those from competing brands, like Apple, Google, Garmin, and Fitbit.



Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Case size 40mm 40mm, 44mm Display 1.2" AMOLED Super AMOLED, 1.2" 396x396 (40mm) or 1.4"450x450 (44mm) CPU Exynos W920 Dual Core 1.18GHz Exynos W920 @ 1.18GHz RAM 1.5GB 1.5GB Storage 16GB 16GB Battery 247mAh 247mAh (40mm) or 361mAh (44mm) Cellular connectivity LTE (LTE model only) LTE (optional) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0 Software Wear OS with One UI 5 Watch Wear OS 3 Powered by Samsung Health sensors Optical heart rate, electrical heart, bioelectrical impedance analysis Heart rate, EKG, bioelectrical impedance IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Black, pink gold, and silver Black, silver, green (40mm); black, silver, pink gold (44mm)

Read our review Samsung Galaxy Watch4 review: Hard to say no It's not perfect, but it's the best Android wearable effort we've seen in years

Design and display

Close relatives in many ways

Samsung built the Galaxy Watch FE by basing it on the Galaxy Watch 4. Given that the FE only comes in a 40mm size, it bears many of the same hallmarks of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4, sporting the same dimensions, same 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, same aluminum body, same 247mAh battery, and same water resistance (5 ATM, IP68).

From the Exynos W920 processor to 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, the two look like carbon copies of each other. Even the BioActive sensor, heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and ECG (electrocardiogram) carry over. So, if they're so similar, what sets them apart?

For starters, Samsung uses Sapphire Crystal glass for the Galaxy Watch FE to add extra protection from nicks and scratches compared to the Gorilla Glass DX+. The FE is also a little more durable with MIL-STD-810H protection, a step up from the MIL-STD-810G in the Watch 4.

Since there's also a larger 44mm model for the Galaxy Watch 4, that makes this particular size unique in this comparison because it's really the only major contrast between them. If you have a bigger wrist, the FE's single option may give you pause.

But the Galaxy Watch 4 is also longer in the tooth, particularly when it comes to software updates. It's also worth noting Samsung uses a Bluetooth 5.3 chip inside the Watch FE as an upgrade to Bluetooth 5.0 in the Watch 4, improving overall range when paired with your phone. There may also be better battery life while paired with a Samsung Galaxy Buds earbuds.

Software, and health and fitness

Running the same course — mostly

The Galaxy Watch FE runs Wear OS 5 out of the box, whereas the Watch 4 starts out with Wear OS 4. That also includes Samsung's own One UI overlay, so both watches will essentially look the same while wearing them. With both Wear OS and One UI onboard, you can install a wide range of apps through both the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store.

Samsung's own features and apps also come into play here, albeit with the odd difference. For instance, the Watch FE works with Samsung Wallet, while the Watch 4 is stuck with Samsung Pay. Technically, both will work when paying for stuff in stores, but the Wallet also lets you store IDs and other loyalty cards.

Either watch will fit within Samsung's ecosystem to get certain benefits while paired with a Samsung phone, tablet, or earbuds. Google Assistant is available on both, and you can make or take phone calls through both watches, too. With the LTE variant, you can access these features without the phone, making it easy to track activity and exercise with location data. While onboard storage is limited, certain apps let you store music for offline playback as well.

Samsung's health and fitness tracking largely centers on the BioActive Sensor, which aggregates various data points to give you an idea of where you generally stand. The Galaxy Watch FE can track more than 100 different workouts, and includes features that provide guidance and insight for runners. Regardless of the exercise, Samsung Health can show personalized heart rate zones as well. That's also where Body Composition comes in, which analyzes fitness data to gauge how ready you are for the next workout.

In addition to all that, sleep tracking plays a pretty big role with the watch looking out for sleep quality and providing some coaching along the way. Neither watch can detect sleep apnea, but they do have an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature that aims to detect atrial fibrillation (Afib) or irregular heartbeat. Both watches can also take ECG (electrocardiogram) tests.

If you live in a region that supports it outside the US, you can also do blood pressure monitoring on top of that. Lastly, heart rate tracking is always working, though it's hard to say that the Watch FE is better in any particular way as it relates to health and fitness tracking. What is clear is that, as the newer model between two otherwise similar models, the Watch FE offers more value.

Battery life

No change in charges here

The Galaxy Watch FE has the same 247mAh battery as the Galaxy Watch 4, so there's no major advantage here, much like how their overall performance is generally the same due to them using the same processor and software. You can expect a full day on a single charge if you're not regularly using the always-on display and GPS tracking, both of which drain the battery faster.

Both charge the same way, too, which is to say, slowly. It takes up to two hours to fully charge, so you'll have to be patient to get back up and running again. You can take advantage of any Qi wireless charging pad to give it some extra power, adding some convenience in not having to always keep the charger handy.

Which should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is basically a repackaged Galaxy Watch 4, but you could argue it has more in common with the company's premium smartwatches, like the Galaxy Watch 7, because the user experience is going to head in that direction with subsequent updates. Samsung's mixed track record for long-term support for its wearables could be the writing on the wall for a smartwatch that released in 2021.

For anyone who doesn't need all the bells and whistles, this is a compelling choice.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $165 $200 Save $35 The Galaxy Watch FE might be a repurposed 2021 watch in a slightly more flashy and stylish color, but it remains a great option for those looking for a more affordable smartwatch with most of the same tracking features as the more expensive Galaxy Watch 7 series. It has a stylish design, a big enough display, and a solid one-day battery life. $165 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy $170 at Samsung

To put it bluntly, there's no real reason to buy the Galaxy Watch 4 when the Watch FE offers the same experience and is three years removed from the model that inspired it. You can still find it on sale for less than the FE from certain retailers, but you're rolling the dice on how much longer Samsung will support it now that its "Fan Edition" watch is available.