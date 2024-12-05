Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Newer and budget-friendly $153 $200 Save $47 The new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is the company’s first “Fan Edition” watch that offers good performance at a more affordable price compared the company's best models. Pros Better hardware Still an affordable alternative Solid tracking features Cons Slow charging Only comes in one size $153 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE Apple's most affordable The Watch SE is Apple's cheapest smartwatch, though it won't come across as "cheap" when you wear it. You won't be able to use it with an Android phone, so you'll only get the most out of it with an iPhone. Pros Nice design Lightweight and comfortable Solid app selection and integration Cons No always-on display Doesn't have all the tracking sensors $240 at Amazon



Smartwatches don't have to cost too much if you have modest expectations regarding what you want the device to do. That's pretty evident when looking at the best cheap smartwatches available, all of which aim to provide value for less money. Samsung usually competes in more premium ranges with its various Galaxy Watches, but now has a dedicated budget-friendly option in the Galaxy Watch FE.

Samsung's "Fan Edition" products are designed to match design, functionality, and value at more affordable costs by taking certain elements from more expensive Galaxy Watches and blending them together. Apple has always taken a similar approach with the Watch SE, making this matchup feel like two similar stories and propositions.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Galaxy Watch FE is the newest smartwatch in Samsung's lineup that starts at the lowest price. The Wi-Fi/Bluetooth model comes in at $200, while the LTE variant is $250. Off the bat, you'll want to consider that it only comes in the a 40mm size. You can get in Black, Silver, or Pink Gold.

If you want to try dropping the price of the Galaxy Watch FE even further, you can try trading in used wearables from Samsung as well as from competing brands, like Apple, Google, Garmin, and Fitbit. Note, however, that Samsung also tends to drop prices over time, so you may end up getting a deal on the Watch FE sooner than later.

Apple doesn't do discounts all that often, but retailers certainly do, and that's no different from the Watch SE. It starts at $250 for the standard 40mm model and $280 for the 44mm. If you want the cellular variant, you're looking at $300 and $330, respectively. It comes in Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Any trade-in deals are going to be Apple-specific, so unless you have an Apple device, you're not cutting down the upfront cost with gear from other brands.



Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Apple Watch SE Display 1.2" AMOLED 1.78" LTPO OLED (44mm) or 1.57" (40mm) Health sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (optical heart rate + electrical heart + bioelectrical impedance analysis), SpO2, skin temperature Heart rate, built in GPS GLONASS Colors Black, Pink Gold, Silver Silver, Space Gray, and Gold

Design and display

Keeping it all simple and familiar

The Galaxy Watch FE is actually an offshoot of the Galaxy Watch 4, so the design doesn't come with any real surprises. The idea was to give the Watch FE a familiar body with the guts of a newer watch, but that's not exactly the case here, since the FE uses the same Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Even the 1.2-inch AMOLED screen, aluminum body, and water resistance (5 ATM, IP68) are exactly the same, as is the 247mAh battery. Throw in the BioActive sensor, heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and ECG (electrocardiogram) and you have a virtual carbon copy.

They differ in some ways, though. The Galaxy Watch FE has Sapphire Crystal glass to better protect the screen over the previous Gorilla Glass DX+. A slight boost in durability with the MIL-STD-810H spec makes this watch just a little tougher.

With Apple offering a larger 44mm size for the Watch SE, it makes size matter just a little more in this comparison. This is also a sequel, as it's a second-gen model, so much of the design remains intact. Apple used a lot of recycled material to build the casing, which is a nice touch, as is the lighter weight, and it's still compatible with the same bands that fit the previous mode, maintaining continuity throughout.

Inside, it has the same processor as the Watch Series 8 and first Watch Ultra, so it's still viable and current despite Apple releasing successors to both. The previous Watch SE ran on the S5, so it is a performance boost.

It also enables this second-gen Watch SE to equip the motion sensor necessary for Crash Detection, a feature usually left for the company's pricier watches. That completes a safety triumvirate with Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, making this appealing to those who might want peace of mind.

Software, and health and fitness

A tale of two platforms

There's mostly zero overlap here since much of the health and fitness tracking stays within the respective walled gardens Samsung and Apple put up here. The Galaxy Watch FE runs Wear OS 5 out of the box, with Samsung Health acting as the default platform to manage the data coming from the watch. Since Samsung's own One UI overlay gives it a different look from other Wear OS watches, Samsung also better integrates Health into the broader ecosystem.

Data can sync from your watch to your phone, and it doesn't have to be a Samsung device, either. The Galaxy Watch FE is agnostic to all Android devices, as is Samsung Health, though you can't use the FE with an iPhone.

If you do happen to use a Samsung phone, tablet, or earbuds, you will notice a few extra features, like automatic switching from one device to another. Say you're watching a movie on the tablet with your Samsung earbuds and a call comes in on your watch while your phone is charging. It should automatically let you pick up the call routing audio through the earbuds. It's just as easy with the LTE variant, where you can do all of that without the phone nearby.

With both Wear OS and One UI, you have a range of choices about what apps you want to install from the Google Play Store and Galaxy Store. Google Assistant is available, as is Bixby should you want to talk to Samsung's own digital assistant. Onboard storage isn't extensive, but there should be enough to let you store music for offline playback. Additional conveniences include Samsung Wallet to pay for things from your wrist and to also earn loyalty points.

Samsung tries to pack in a decent slate of tracking features, led by the BioActive Sensor that takes various data points and aggregates them for a general score.

The Galaxy Watch FE tracks over 100 different workouts, shows personalized heart rate zones, and presents a Body Composition analysis to prepare you for the next workout. Sleep tracking is solid, too, and you can even take ECG (electrocardiogram) tests. You can also do blood pressure monitoring if you live in a region that supports it outside the US.

The Apple Watch SE is very much a derivative of the more expensive models, which works well in certain respects. One is Apple's Family Setup, which allows you to set up and manage the Watch SE for a child or parent even if they don't have an iPhone.

That said, while it shares some things with the Series 8, the Watch SE doesn't have an SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen nor the ability to do an ECG. It also lacks a temperature sensor. The most obvious difference is there's no always-on display, so if that's a problem for you, you may need to consider your options.

Still, the Watch SE tracks a variety of exercises and brings all the data in to make it easier to gauge how you're doing. That also goes for sleep tracking, though it isn't as extensive or intricate as what Samsung delivers.

There are a wide range of apps to download and Apple's integration with iOS devices is as tight as ever. Siri could use an upgrade as the onboard voice assistant, and we may see something on that front depending on how Apple Intelligence, the company's AI platform, fares when it kicks into gear. Apple Pay works flawlessly from your wrist, as does playing music or podcasts to listen through connected earbuds (they don't have to be AirPods).

Battery life

Power where you can get it

The Galaxy Watch FE doesn't have a huge battery, so you're unlikely to make it to the next day without needing to recharge. Keep the always-on display going and add GPS tracking, and you're almost certainly charging before bedtime. It also won't charge all that fast with a max 5W output coming from the included charger; don't expect much from a faster one, either, since the device won't fill up any faster.

It's a similar story with the Watch SE, which is hardly a battery champion unto itself, though it can surprise you. Its saving grace may be the lack of an always-on display, which would probably see the battery die before the end of each day. It also charges slowly, taking up to 2.5 hours to fully charge from zero.

Which should you buy?

The Galaxy Watch FE is Samsung's attempt to compete with both Apple's Watch SE and other smartwatches that start at more affordable prices. Performance is always hit-or-miss when new software updates come in to expand the feature set or fix bugs, so the watch's long-term usability is an open question.

As is, it's a solid alternative to more expensive Galaxy Watch models when your needs aren't all that extensive. You just have to be cool with what's missing more than what's available while wearing it. It's worth trying if you're looking for a modest smartwatch that's smaller and includes key connectivity features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $160 $200 Save $40 The Galaxy Watch FE might be a repurposed 2021 watch in a slightly more flashy and stylish color, but it remains a great option for those looking for a more affordable smartwatch with most of the same tracking features as the more expensive Galaxy Watch 7 series. It has a stylish design, a big enough display, and a solid one-day battery life. $160 at Best Buy $160 at Samsung

The Apple Watch SE sits in a very similar position as the budget alternative to an otherwise pricey set of siblings. Apple wisely includes its safety features to appeal to a broader set of consumers, albeit at the price of some key tracking sensors. Plus, you have no hope of using it with an Android phone, so going with Apple's cheaper watch means you're committing to a wholly different ecosystem.