Summary Samsung is rumored to launch a new low-cost Galaxy Watch FE model during the Unpacked event in early July.

The company's support pages in the UK and Latin America reveal the model number SM-R861, which had previously appeared in a Galaxy Watch FE leak.

The budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE may share similarities with the Galaxy Watch 4 series, providing a new option for cost-conscious consumers.

We're just over a month away from Samsung's Unpacked event, which will debut a handful of devices, including the latest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup. But if rumors so far are accurate, the mid-year Unpacked event might be a little different this time, particularly for smartwatches, with the company supposedly prepping a new low-cost Galaxy Watch FE (Fan Edition) model. We're now gaining more info on this particular smartwatch that will debut next month, courtesy of Samsung's own website.

Samsung UK and Latin America now have support pages for a Samsung smartwatch bearing the model number SM-R861 (via MySmartPrice). Interestingly, both pages appear to be still up, although they will probably be taken down come Monday. The model number SM-R861 had previously popped up in an FCC listing last month, thus corroborating this particular revelation.

Likely Galaxy Watch FE support pages from Samsung UK and Latin America

There isn't much more we can tell from these Samsung support pages since they're relatively empty and mainly contain standard FAQs about Galaxy Watch models. However, this is as close a confirmation as we can get from Samsung about the Galaxy Watch FE's arrival, especially more than a month away from launch. However, we expect more detailed leaks to pop up as we progress through June.

What we know about the Galaxy Watch FE so far

Unfortunately, details on this budget-ranged Galaxy Watch model have been relatively scarce. But one of the first leaks about the Galaxy Watch FE revealed three model numbers — SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N — indicating that this upcoming smartwatch could be fairly similar to 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 (SM-R860).

It's too early to tell if these theories will hold up when Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy Watch 7 series (which is rumored to include an Ultra variant this year). But a cheaper Galaxy Watch model makes sense, given the massive demand for low-cost smartwatches worldwide.

In addition to these smartwatches, the Unpacked event on July 10 (rumored) will mark the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 foldables. Samsung will also officially launch the long-anticipated Galaxy Ring at the event, which was briefly teased by the company earlier this year but hasn't made it to the markets yet.