Quick answer: Yes, the Galaxy Watch FE uses standard 20mm watch bands, just like other Galaxy Watch models. It is compatible with most Galaxy Watch bands, as well as third-party 20mm watch straps.

Samsung's first affordably priced smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, takes a winning formula and brings it into 2024. It builds on the design of the Galaxy Watch 4, adding upgrades like a sapphire crystal cover glass while dropping the price to an easier-to-manage $200.

A wearable device should not only perform well, but also complement your personal style, offering customization options that let people make it their own. Unlike smartphones, where functionality often takes precedence over appearance, smartwatches need to strike a balance between fashion and technology.

The easiest way to personalize your smartwatch is by swapping to a custom watch band. However, many smartwatches opt for proprietary straps, which can limit your options. Does the Galaxy Watch FE make it easy to personalize it with standard watch straps? Let's find out.

Does the Galaxy Watch FE use standard watch bands?