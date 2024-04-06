Summary Newly surfaced model numbers and branding confirm the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE's imminent arrival.

The Galaxy Watch FE could launch alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch 7 Pro during the rumored July Unpacked event.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 at the same event, with the Galaxy S24 FE also rumored to debut at the same time.

Samsung's smartwatches are among the best in the business today, with models like the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic leading the pack. Just around two months ago, Winfuture's Roland Quandt revealed that Samsung was working on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) and a refreshed version of 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 this year. While the former has already arrived in some markets, we're now stumbling upon some new details about this oddly named Samsung smartwatch.

A report by AndroidHeadlines has uncovered model numbers for an upcoming Galaxy smartwatch known simply as the Galaxy Watch FE (via 9to5Google). A total of three model numbers have been recovered from an IMEI database — SM-R866F, SM-R866U, and SM-R866N — destined for global markets, the US, and South Korea, respectively. These model numbers are fairly similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 (SM-R860x), indicating that the new FE model could bear some resemblance to Samsung's flagship smartwatch from 2021.

Not much else can be gleaned from this Galaxy Watch FE leak, but a recent report by South Korea-based publication The Elec talked about Samsung potentially launching the Galaxy S24 FE this summer. If this reporting holds up, the Galaxy Watch FE could also debut alongside the company's next FE smartphone. Furthermore, a summer launch indicates that Samsung may debut these new Fan Edition devices alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, with rumors suggesting an earlier-than-expected Unpacked event this year.

The Galaxy Watch 7 series is also on the horizon

In addition to the possible July 2024 Unpacked announcements we touched on above, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 7 series, likely in standard and Pro versions. Samsung said last year that it would alternate between the Pro and Classic monikers each year, which suggests we'll return to the Classic branding with the Galaxy Watch 8 in 2025.

Assuming the company sticks to this policy, Samsung will launch the vanilla Galaxy Watch 7 and the Watch 7 Pro model. Interestingly, a recent report predicted the likelihood of three Galaxy Watch variants launching in 2024, and this new revelation about the Galaxy Watch FE provides some more clarity on that elusive third model.