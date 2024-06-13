Summary Galaxy Watch FE leaks confirm Sapphire Crystal display & 5ATM water resistance rating.

Budget-priced watch likely won't have a temperature sensor but should have a heart rate monitor.

Watch FE may come in black, blue, and pink with a one-click band mechanism for easy customization.

At this point, it's no secret that Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup will soon get an "FE" addition. With the wearable rumored to launch this month itself, more and more leaks surrounding the Galaxy Watch FE keep popping up online. The first set of renders of Samsung's budget smartwatch appeared online in early June. Soon after, Amazon Italy jumped the gun, momentarily making the Galaxy Watch FE's listing live and revealing its potential price tag. Now, courtesy of some high-resolution renders, we get another clear look at the Galaxy Watch FE ahead of its release.

The renders, shared by the ever-reliable @evleaks on his Substack, confirm the Galaxy Watch FE will retain the Galaxy Watch 4's design language. This even includes having chunky bezels surrounding its 1.2-inch display.

The images reveal that the watch, carrying the model number R861, will feature a Sapphire Crystal display. This glass is more durable than strengthened glass and should not scratch as easily. It will also carry a 5ATM water-resistance rating, so you should be able to wear the watch while swimming.

It's difficult to ascertain if the chunky bezels will act as a virtual rotating bezel, as seen on Samsung's non-Classic Galaxy Watches.

Given the Watch FE's budget pricing, it is unlikely to sport a temperature sensor like the Watch 6 series. However, other health sensors, such as a heart rate monitor and a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor, should be on board.

The Galaxy Watch FE might come with a one-click band

Looking closely at the images, the Watch FE appears to use a one-click band mechanism, as evident from the large buttons on both sides of the band. Technically, this should mean that your existing 20mm Galaxy Watch bands will fit with Watch FE, too.

Based on the renders, Samsung will offer the Galaxy Watch FE in black, blue, and pink. There might also be some Samsung.com exclusive shades, but they have not been detailed yet. Given the lack of POGO pins, the Watch FE should use the same wireless charging mechanism as its other siblings from the same Galaxy.